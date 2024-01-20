Tanzania Acts Decisively Against Sugar Shortage, Doubles Import Volume

In response to a critical sugar shortage gripping Tanzania, the government has enacted a series of decisive measures aimed at stabilizing the nation's sugar supply and prices by mid-February. Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe declared the import volume would be doubled to 100,000 tonnes, a dramatic increase from the initial 50,000 tonnes authorized in November. This decision follows a period of heavy rains that have significantly impacted domestic sugar production, causing a daily shortfall of 500 tonnes against a demand of 1,500 tonnes.

Bolstering the Sugar Supply Chain

The first shipment of imported sugar is anticipated to arrive between January 23rd and 24th, a pivotal step in normalizing the supply chain. The Sugar Board of Tanzania (SBT), tasked with overseeing the operation, has adjusted import volumes to match the severity of the situation. In February, the SBT plans to review the supply again, placing particular emphasis on ensuring sufficient stock for the fasting period of Ramadan.

Excessive rainfall has taken a toll on domestic production by reducing the sugar content in the cane and obstructing harvesting. Major sugar factories, including Kilombero Sugar, are operating below their expected capacities due to these challenging conditions. The government's swift action to increase import volumes is a targeted response to these weather-induced difficulties.

Reinforcing Market Regulations

Minister Bashe has issued a stern warning against hoarding and market manipulation, stating that legal consequences will be enforced for those found guilty. He has also tasked factory owners and regional authorities with the responsibility of monitoring the market and adhering to price guidelines. Despite current setbacks, Minister Bashe remains confident in reaching the ambitious target of zero sugar imports by 2025.