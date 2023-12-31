en English
Mexico

Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s State Visit to Colombia and Mexico

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 9:18 am EST
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Foreign Affairs Minister and leader of the Fianna Fail party in Ireland, has announced an official state visit to Colombia and Mexico in January.

The primary agenda of the visit is to discuss the international drug trade and strategies to combat notorious narco gangs, notably the Kinahan Cartel, suspected of sourcing drugs from Colombian gangs for distribution across Europe.

Strengthening Ties and Sharing Experiences

Martin’s impending visit aims to solidify Ireland’s economic and political ties with South America. Besides the discussions on narcotics and crime, the Tánaiste is keen on sharing Ireland’s experiences with conflict resolution during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to Colombia’s ongoing peace process.

Mexico Politics
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

