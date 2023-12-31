Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s State Visit to Colombia and Mexico

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Foreign Affairs Minister and leader of the Fianna Fail party in Ireland, has announced an official state visit to Colombia and Mexico in January.

The primary agenda of the visit is to discuss the international drug trade and strategies to combat notorious narco gangs, notably the Kinahan Cartel, suspected of sourcing drugs from Colombian gangs for distribution across Europe.

Strengthening Ties and Sharing Experiences

Martin’s impending visit aims to solidify Ireland’s economic and political ties with South America. Besides the discussions on narcotics and crime, the Tánaiste is keen on sharing Ireland’s experiences with conflict resolution during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to Colombia’s ongoing peace process.