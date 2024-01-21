Tamil National Alliance Engages in Reconciliation Talks Amidst Leadership Shift

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), a significant coalition of Tamil political parties in Sri Lanka, continues to play a vital role in the country's political landscape. This alliance, formed in 2004, recently witnessed a leadership shift with the election of Sivagnanam Sritharan as the new leader of the Ilankai Thamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK).

A Change in Leadership

Sritharan, a member of the national parliament representing the northern district of Jaffna, came into power following the conclusion of Mavai Senathirajah's two-year term. The ITAK, which became a part of the TNA in 2004, contested in the latest parliamentary elections under the TNA symbol in 2020 and secured 10 seats in the 225-member national parliament.

A Historical Perspective

Historically, the TNA has faced accusations of being a proxy for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a militant organization that sought to establish an independent Tamil state in the northern and eastern parts of Sri Lanka. The LTTE, which had set up a parallel administration in these regions, was engaged in a prolonged conflict with the Sri Lankan government forces, which ultimately culminated in the LTTE's defeat in 2009.

The Journey Towards Reconciliation

Following the end of the LTTE, the TNA has been involved in reconciliation efforts, most recently participating in talks with President Ranil Wickremesinghe since January 2022. These discussions, crucial for peace and stability in Sri Lanka, are centered on reconciliation and the rights of the Tamil community in the country.