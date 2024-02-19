Tamil Nadu's 2024-25 Budget: A Bold Leap Towards the '7 Grand Tamil Dream' Amid Fiscal Strains

In a significant move that marks both ambition and challenge, the Tamil Nadu government has unveiled its 2024-25 budget, spearheaded by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. With a vision to propel the state towards the '7 grand Tamil dream', encompassing social justice and enhanced welfare for women, the budget presentation was more than just an annual fiscal plan; it was a declaration of intent amidst a backdrop of economic constraints and natural calamities.

A Vision of Growth Amidst Fiscal Challenges

The budget, with its aim to achieve a revenue deficit of over Rs 49,000 crore, walks a tightrope between aspiration and fiscal prudence. The state's fiscal deficit has seen a marginal increase, prompting the government to plan significant borrowings for funding its array of developmental initiatives. Among these, the housing, education, and infrastructure sectors are set to receive a significant boost, with a special emphasis on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, a scheme designed to empower women economically and socially. Despite the looming challenges posed by floods and the implementation of GST, which has necessitated a focus on enhancing the State's Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) and excise duty on liquor, the budget underscores a commitment to fiscal consolidation and the welfare of its citizens.

Industries and Agriculture: A Mixed Reception

The budget's reception, particularly among the industrial and agricultural sectors, has been mixed. The industrial sector, especially in the Tiruchi region, has largely welcomed the focus on establishing and enhancing industrial parks, including a notable allocation of ₹345 crore for a TIDEL Park aimed at fostering start-ups and MSMEs. However, existing entrepreneurs express significant discontent, citing a lack of support for current businesses, especially in light of recent power tariff increases. Additionally, the budget's focus on Chennai, including a ₹500 crore allocation for a new film city, has drawn criticism for not distributing development efforts more evenly across the state.

On the agricultural front, farmers and associations have voiced their dissatisfaction, emphasizing the need for more substantial investment in rural and agricultural development. The lack of funding for projects like the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river interlinking has been a particular point of disappointment. Despite these criticisms, the budget has been praised for its allocations aimed at healthcare infrastructure and specific projects like the Centre of Excellence for Autism Spectrum Disorder, showcasing the government's commitment to addressing a broad spectrum of societal needs.

Marching Towards Growth Amidst Obstacles

With the theme 'Crossing obstacles and marching towards growth', the 2024-25 budget of Tamil Nadu is a testament to the government's resolve to balance fiscal responsibility with its developmental and welfare agendas. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, in presenting the budget, has highlighted the government's commitment to revenue augmentation, fiscal resources, and revenue-earning measures to offset losses. This approach is crucial for funding social welfare programs like the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, even as the state navigates the challenges posed by natural disasters and the nuances of GST implementation.

In summary, the Tamil Nadu 2024-25 budget is a bold stride towards realizing the '7 grand Tamil dream', emphasizing social justice, women's welfare, and comprehensive development across sectors. While the journey ahead is fraught with fiscal challenges and sector-specific grievances, the budget lays down a roadmap for crossing obstacles and marching towards growth, aiming to deliver on its promises while maintaining prudent fiscal management.