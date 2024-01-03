en English
India

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has announced his intention to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games, which will be held for the first time in the state. The event will take place between January 19 and January 31. Udhayanidhi, who also has a portfolio for youth welfare, plans to meet with the Prime Minister in Delhi on January 4 to personally extend the invitation.

Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu

The Khelo India Youth Games, an initiative to identify and nurture young talent for international sports events including the Olympics, will be hosted for the first time by Tamil Nadu. More than 5,000 athletes are expected to participate in the 2024 event, set to take place across various cities in the state including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy. Previous editions of the Games were held in Delhi, Pune, Guwahati, Panchkula, and Bhopal.

Expectations from Union Finance Minister

Udhayanidhi expressed confidence that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would allocate funds to Tamil Nadu following her recent visit. Sitharaman had visited Thoothukudi and surrounding southern areas to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and floods.

DMK Youth Wing State Conference

In addition to his sports and youth welfare responsibilities, Udhayanidhi is the secretary of the DMK youth wing. He mentioned that the state conference of the DMK youth wing is expected to be held in Salem before the end of January. A formal announcement is to be made by the party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

India Politics Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

