Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has announced his intention to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games, which will be held for the first time in the state. The event will take place between January 19 and January 31. Udhayanidhi, who also has a portfolio for youth welfare, plans to meet with the Prime Minister in Delhi on January 4 to personally extend the invitation.

Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu

The Khelo India Youth Games, an initiative to identify and nurture young talent for international sports events including the Olympics, will be hosted for the first time by Tamil Nadu. More than 5,000 athletes are expected to participate in the 2024 event, set to take place across various cities in the state including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy. Previous editions of the Games were held in Delhi, Pune, Guwahati, Panchkula, and Bhopal.

Expectations from Union Finance Minister

Udhayanidhi expressed confidence that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would allocate funds to Tamil Nadu following her recent visit. Sitharaman had visited Thoothukudi and surrounding southern areas to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and floods.

DMK Youth Wing State Conference

In addition to his sports and youth welfare responsibilities, Udhayanidhi is the secretary of the DMK youth wing. He mentioned that the state conference of the DMK youth wing is expected to be held in Salem before the end of January. A formal announcement is to be made by the party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.