India

Tamil Nadu MPs Seek Rs 37,907 Crore Flood Relief in Meeting with Home Minister

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
A delegation of all-party Members of Parliament (MPs) from Tamil Nadu convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, seeking immediate disbursal of a hefty sum of Rs 37,907 crores as flood relief to their state. The meeting was held against the backdrop of the devastating floods and the cyclone Michaung that wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu in December 2023.

Seeking Relief and Restoration

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had previously submitted a letter to the Union Home Ministry, detailing the need for relief and restoration work in the districts pummeled by cyclone Michaung and the subsequent heavy rains. The letter outlined a total requirement of Rs 37,907 crores. During the meeting with the Home Minister, the MPs from Tamil Nadu highlighted the disparity in central funding to their state, despite it contributing 6.23% to the national GDP and receiving only 6.96% in central funding.

Pressing Issues and Development Activities

The discussion with Amit Shah was broad, encompassing various issues, including the ongoing development activities in Tamil Nadu. The Home Minister assured the MPs that the central government would provide necessary support for these development projects. The MPs also underscored the need for additional funds for pivotal sectors, including education, healthcare, and agriculture. The dialogue centred around the urgent issues facing Tamil Nadu and the necessity for escalated central support.

Damage Control and Rehabilitation

The meeting was held at a critical time, as Tamil Nadu is grappling with heavy monsoon rains and floods, causing significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture. The MPs urged the Home Minister to allocate Rs 6000 crores specifically for relief and rehabilitation efforts in the state. In addition, the State government has demanded Rs 19,692.67 crores for relief and restoration work in four districts and Rs 18,214.52 crores for the restoration of four other districts affected by the unrelenting rains. The MPs also requested for an urgent deployment of more helicopters for rescue and relief work in the rain-battered districts.

Following two major rain-related calamities in December 2023, the State government has sought this relief to restore the public infrastructure in the flood-affected districts, as well as to extend livelihood support to the affected populace. The meeting with Amit Shah, thus, underscored the pressing need for central assistance to help Tamil Nadu get back on its feet.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

