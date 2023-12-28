en English
India

Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:39 am EST
Tamil Nadu Mourns the Loss of ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth: A Tribute to His Legacy

Tamil Nadu mourns the loss of revered actor and political stalwart, ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth. The founder of the regional political party, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, Vijayakanth’s passing has left a palpable void in the state’s social and political landscapes.

‘Captain’ Vijayakanth: A Beloved Icon

Vijayakanth, widely known as ‘Captain’ for his impactful roles in Tamil cinema, was a celebrated figure both in the film industry and in the realm of politics. With his demise at the age of 71, following a battle with Covid-19, he leaves behind a legacy of significant contributions to cinema and public service. His mortal remains were taken from his Virugambakkam house in Chennai to the DMDK office in Koyambedu, where they will be laid to rest with full state honors.

Political Leaders Pay Tribute

Several political leaders, including BJP President Annamalai K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressed their condolences. The BJP leader, in particular, reminisced about his experiences with Vijayakanth, indicating a sense of camaraderie and mutual admiration. He stated that Vijayakanth’s demise is a loss for Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people, and his name and legacy will live on in their hearts and minds.

Vijayakanth: A Pillar of Tamil Nadu’s Political and Film Industry

Vijayakanth had a successful career in the Tamil film industry before venturing into politics. His party, DMDK, had significant success in the 2011 elections. He served as the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011-2016 and was a two-time Member of the Legislative Assembly, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies. His contributions to both cinema and politics have been acknowledged by many, marking him as a significant figure in Tamil Nadu’s history. These tributes further highlight Vijayakanth’s influence within Tamil Nadu’s political sphere and the film industry.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

