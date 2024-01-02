en English
Agriculture

Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controversial Role of ED

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controversial Role of ED

In an unfolding case that has stirred public sentiment, two elderly Dalit farmers from Tamil Nadu, identified as Kannaiyan, 72, and Krishnan, 67, find themselves embroiled in a contentious land dispute with a local BJP leader. The farmers, who own 6.5 acres of agricultural land in Attur, Tamil Nadu, are contending with what they allege is an attempt by Gunasekhar, the BJP’s Salem east district secretary, to illegally seize their land.

ED’s Role Raises Eyebrows

The twist in this tale arises from the involvement of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in what appears, on the surface, to be a civil land dispute case. This has raised concerns and ignited a flurry of speculation, as the role of the ED typically extends to issues of economic crime, not civil matters. The ED has issued summons to these farmers in relation to this case, an action that has amplified the existing unease surrounding this issue.

Controversy Over Caste Mention in Summons

Adding fuel to the fire, the farmers’ caste was mentioned as ‘Hindu Pallars’ on the summons envelope, sparking outrage. The public sentiment is that such mention of caste is not only irrelevant to the case but also an unnecessary provocation in an already volatile situation.

Revelation Through a Letter

This case was brought into the public eye through a letter written by B Bala Murugan, Deputy Commissioner of GST&CE Chennai, to the President of India. This letter, later accessed by ETV Bharat, provided crucial insights into this land dispute, igniting public interest and prompting further scrutiny of the case.

Agriculture India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

