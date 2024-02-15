Tamil Nadu Extends Deadline for Regularizing Unauthorized Properties: A Golden Opportunity for Property Owners

In a pivotal move aimed at addressing the long-standing issue of unauthorized constructions and properties, the State Cabinet has taken a decisive step that promises to reshape the urban landscape of Tamil Nadu. On February 15, 2024, it was announced that the government has extended the regularization deadline for unapproved layouts and plots until February 29, 2024. This extension is a golden opportunity for property owners to legalize their unauthorized plots and layouts, thereby aligning with the state's regulatory framework and contributing to its revenue system.

A Step Towards Regularization

In a bid to streamline urban development and enhance revenue through property taxes, the State Cabinet has approved a proposal to grant B-Khata for constructions on illegal layouts on non-government revenue lands and buildings without an approved building plan in all Urban Local Body (ULB) areas. This landmark decision paves the way for the collection of property taxes from these unauthorized properties, which is estimated to yield an annual revenue of ₹2,000 crore. The move not only aims to incentivize the regularization of unapproved constructions but also seeks to bring a vast number of properties into the legal framework, thereby enhancing the urban infrastructure and governance.

Stringent Measures and Digital Registration

Understanding the critical need to curb the proliferation of unauthorized layouts and constructions, the Cabinet sub-committee has recommended the implementation of stringent measures. These include pursuing criminal cases against developers who continue to flout regulations and initiating disciplinary action against officials who fail to enforce the rules effectively. In a significant step towards transparency and efficiency, it has been mandated that properties under all layouts will be registered only through e-AASTHI, a digital platform designed to streamline property registration processes and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Encouraging Compliance and Participation

The extension of the regularization deadline to February 29, 2024, serves as a critical juncture for property owners to align with legal standards and contribute to the state's development. The government's initiative not only facilitates the regularization of unapproved plots and constructions but also provides a structured pathway for property owners to secure their holdings officially. By encouraging participation in this scheme, the government aims to foster a culture of compliance, enhance urban planning, and secure a significant revenue stream to fund development projects across Tamil Nadu.

In conclusion, the State Cabinet's approval to grant B-Khata for unauthorized constructions and the extension of the regularization deadline mark a significant step towards organized urban development in Tamil Nadu. By incentivizing property owners to legalize their plots and layouts, the government is not only looking to bolster its revenue through property taxes but also to ensure a sustainable and regulated urban growth model. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to addressing the challenges of unauthorized constructions while paving the way for a more structured and legally compliant urban development landscape.