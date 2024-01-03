en English
Tamil Nadu CM Honors Freedom Fighters Velunachiyar and Kattabomman

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Tamil Nadu CM Honors Freedom Fighters Velunachiyar and Kattabomman

On the birth anniversaries of two celebrated Indian freedom fighters, Velunachiyar and Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his respects and emphasized the historical significance of their resistance against British colonial rule in the 18th century. These pivotal figures are renowned for their refusal to pay taxes to the British and for exemplifying the strength and resilience of Tamil people during the arduous struggle for India’s independence.

Stalin’s Salute to the Freedom Fighters

In a tweet, Stalin recognized the sacrifices of Velunachiyar and Kattabomman in the Indian independence struggle, urging all Indians to acknowledge their bravery. His tribute was not merely a nod to the past but a call to remember and appreciate Tamil Nadu’s early contributions to the independence movement. The state’s role, according to Stalin, predates the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny by a century and was instrumental in planting the seeds of resistance.

Velunachiyar and Kattabomman: Pioneers of Resistance

Velunachiyar and Kattabomman’s legacy lies in their steadfast defiance against British rule. Their refusal to pay taxes symbolized their rejection of foreign authority and marked a significant tide in the struggle for independence. Their acts of resistance are potent reminders of the strength and character of Tamil people, who were among the first to rise against colonial rule.

Remembering Tamil Nadu’s Contributions to Independence

Stalin’s statement underscored the importance of acknowledging the role of Tamil Nadu in the freedom movement. The state’s early onset resistance and the courage of fighters like Velunachiyar and Kattabomman are integral to the narrative of India’s struggle for independence. As we remember these heroes, we also pay homage to the indomitable spirit of Tamil Nadu that helped shape the course of India’s history.

History India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

