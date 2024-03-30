Tamil Nadu Children to Present Rights Manifesto Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

On April 4, children from various parts of Tamil Nadu will gather in Chennai to unveil their manifesto, emphasizing the basic rights often denied to them. Organized under the Federation of Children's Movement for Right to Participation, this event aims to ensure that children's voices are considered in policy-making. The manifesto, prepared with inputs from children across 15 districts, underscores the necessity of extending the Right to Education to all children up to 18 years and demands an annual performance report from political leaders.

Manifesto Drafting: A Collaborative Effort

The manifesto's drafting process began in January, involving extensive discussions among children's groups facilitated by the Chennai-based NGO, Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children. Highlighting the importance of including children's perspectives in political agendas, the manifesto has already been shared with the DMK manifesto committee, influencing the inclusion of the Right to Education extension. This collaborative effort showcases the impact of children's advocacy, with tangible outcomes such as infrastructure developments directly addressing children's needs.

Empowering Children Through Advocacy

Children's advocacy has led to significant local changes, such as the construction of a bridge in Ezhil Nagar and a new playground in Korrukupet, proving that children's voices can lead to actionable outcomes. The involvement of children in the manifesto drafting process not only raises awareness of their rights but also encourages civic engagement among the younger generation. Organizations like the Forum for Promotion of Child Participation have been instrumental in ensuring that children's issues are recognized and addressed by political parties.

Looking Towards a Future of Inclusive Policymaking

The initiative has garnered support from various NGOs and has inspired the formation of Neighbourhood Children Parliaments, emphasizing the importance of including children's perspectives in national discourse. The move towards a more inclusive approach in policymaking resonates with UNICEF's advocacy for children's right to be heard, underlining the potential of young voices in shaping a future that acknowledges and addresses their needs and aspirations.

As Tamil Nadu's children prepare to present their manifesto, the initiative symbolizes a crucial step towards acknowledging children as vital stakeholders in society. By advocating for their rights and ensuring their voices are heard, these young individuals are not only contributing to their immediate welfare but are also laying the groundwork for a more equitable and responsive governance structure. Their efforts underscore the power of youth advocacy in driving societal change, making a compelling case for the inclusion of children's perspectives in all facets of policy formulation and implementation.