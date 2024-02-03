Tamil Actor Vijay Joins Political Fray with New Party

Renowned Tamil actor Vijay, at the pinnacle of his cinematic career, has made a significant move by plunging into the political waters of Tamil Nadu. At 49, he has unveiled his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (Tamil Nadu Victory Party), a younger age than most of his acting compatriots who made similar transitions. This announcement marks another chapter in Tamil Nadu's unique history of actors-turned-politicians, a tradition tracing back to the Dravidian movement in the 1950s.

A Tradition of Silver Screen Politicians

Actors transitioning into politics is not a new phenomenon in Tamil Nadu. The state has seen several stalwarts from the film industry, such as CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, M G Ramachandran (MGR), and J Jayalalithaa, who have left indelible marks on both the state's politics and film industry. However, the path has not always been rosy. Notable figures like Captain Vijayakanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sivaji Ganesan have faced varying fortunes in politics, with some even fading away from the political landscape.

Vijay's Foray into Politics

Vijay, previously criticized by the BJP for his anti-GST stance in his film 'Mersal,' has expressed his commitment to transparency, non-partisan governance, and adherence to Tamil culture and the Indian Constitution. Despite his cinematic success, he has revealed his intention to become a full-time politician and to focus on fortifying his party's grassroots presence. He also confirmed that he would not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and plans to make his political debut in the 2026 Assembly elections.

What Lies Ahead?

While Vijay's fans have celebrated the launch of his party with great zeal, political analysts maintain skepticism about his prospects. Political commentator Sumanth Raman emphasized the challenges of running a party and making a mark in politics. As Vijay prepares for the upcoming local body elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he faces the task of demonstrating his leadership and vision. Only time will tell if Vijay will be able to successfully navigate the tumultuous waters of politics and leave a lasting impact akin to his cinematic career.