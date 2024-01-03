Tameika Isaac Devine Joins South Carolina Senate in a Historic Win

In a striking victory, Tameika Isaac Devine, a Democrat and a former member of the Columbia City Council, clinched a South Carolina Senate seat in a special election. This triumph propels her into the select group of six women in the 46-member legislative assembly. The seat was previously occupied by the late John Scott, whose untimely demise in August necessitated the special election.

Overwhelming Victory Despite Low Turnout

Isaac Devine secured a resounding win with over 85% of the vote in the Democratic stronghold. Despite the strong support, voter turnout was disappointingly low at just 7.5%. Nevertheless, the election results are set to be certified in time for the 2024 legislative session’s commencement next week.

A Career Reflecting Commitment to Public Service

Throughout her political tenure, Isaac Devine has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service. She has been instrumental in the creation of a training program for the unemployed, a much-needed initiative in these challenging times. Moreover, she has been at the forefront of the establishment of specialized courts to address domestic violence and homelessness issues, shedding light on these often overlooked societal problems.

Empowering Working Mothers

An advocate for working mothers, Isaac Devine founded a consulting firm dedicated to assisting these women in balancing their professional and personal lives. Her efforts underscore her commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workforce.

Praise and Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Her collaborative approach to leadership has won her accolades from former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble. Independent state Senator Mia McLeod also extended her congratulations, emphasizing Isaac Devine’s potential to emerge as a strong female leader in the Senate. As the legislative session commences, all eyes will be on this new senator, with expectations running high for her future contributions.