en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Tameika Isaac Devine Joins South Carolina Senate in a Historic Win

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Tameika Isaac Devine Joins South Carolina Senate in a Historic Win

In a striking victory, Tameika Isaac Devine, a Democrat and a former member of the Columbia City Council, clinched a South Carolina Senate seat in a special election. This triumph propels her into the select group of six women in the 46-member legislative assembly. The seat was previously occupied by the late John Scott, whose untimely demise in August necessitated the special election.

Overwhelming Victory Despite Low Turnout

Isaac Devine secured a resounding win with over 85% of the vote in the Democratic stronghold. Despite the strong support, voter turnout was disappointingly low at just 7.5%. Nevertheless, the election results are set to be certified in time for the 2024 legislative session’s commencement next week.

A Career Reflecting Commitment to Public Service

Throughout her political tenure, Isaac Devine has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service. She has been instrumental in the creation of a training program for the unemployed, a much-needed initiative in these challenging times. Moreover, she has been at the forefront of the establishment of specialized courts to address domestic violence and homelessness issues, shedding light on these often overlooked societal problems.

Empowering Working Mothers

An advocate for working mothers, Isaac Devine founded a consulting firm dedicated to assisting these women in balancing their professional and personal lives. Her efforts underscore her commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workforce.

Praise and Congratulatory Messages Pour In

Her collaborative approach to leadership has won her accolades from former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble. Independent state Senator Mia McLeod also extended her congratulations, emphasizing Isaac Devine’s potential to emerge as a strong female leader in the Senate. As the legislative session commences, all eyes will be on this new senator, with expectations running high for her future contributions.

0
Politics United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
46 seconds ago
Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis
In the midst of a surging overdose crisis, Edmonton is facing mounting pressure to address the issue of forced evictions from homeless shelters. More than 80 diverse signatories, spanning politicians, healthcare professionals, union leaders, and faith groups, have penned a letter demanding an urgent city council meeting. Their goal? To halt what they term as
Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
4 mins ago
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
Driver Pleads Guilty in Baltimore Beltway Crash That Killed Six
5 mins ago
Driver Pleads Guilty in Baltimore Beltway Crash That Killed Six
Warren County Commissioners Inducted: A Call for Community Engagement in Governance
2 mins ago
Warren County Commissioners Inducted: A Call for Community Engagement in Governance
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
3 mins ago
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Federal Circuit Upholds Denial of Preliminary Injunction in DexCom vs Abbott Patent Dispute
4 mins ago
Federal Circuit Upholds Denial of Preliminary Injunction in DexCom vs Abbott Patent Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
26 seconds
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
30 seconds
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis
47 seconds
Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis
Tennessee Toddler's Birthday Wish: A New Kidney
55 seconds
Tennessee Toddler's Birthday Wish: A New Kidney
Casey Schick Takes the Reins at Don Bosco Prep: A New Era for Soccer
57 seconds
Casey Schick Takes the Reins at Don Bosco Prep: A New Era for Soccer
An 8-Year-Old's Heartfelt Meeting with TV Judge Frank Caprio
1 min
An 8-Year-Old's Heartfelt Meeting with TV Judge Frank Caprio
New York Rangers Recall Prospect Brennan Othmann: A Low-risk, High-reward Strategy
2 mins
New York Rangers Recall Prospect Brennan Othmann: A Low-risk, High-reward Strategy
Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst 'The View 5' Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors
2 mins
Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst 'The View 5' Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors
World Junior Hockey Championship 2024: Semifinals Set with Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and USA
2 mins
World Junior Hockey Championship 2024: Semifinals Set with Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and USA
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
12 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
25 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app