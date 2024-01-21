Takoma Park Appoints Robert DiSpirito as New City Manager

Former Rockville City Manager, Robert DiSpirito, has been appointed as the new City Manager of Takoma Park, a transition confirmed during the regular City Council meeting on January 17, 2024. Mr. DiSpirito, whose appointment comes after an extensive search process that began in July 2023, will officially begin work on January 22, 2024.

DiSpirito's New Role

DiSpirito, who brings 28 years of city management experience, will oversee city operations and manage the approximately 200 employees providing municipal services. His proven track record from previous positions in Rockville, Dunedin, and Oberlin is expected to provide a strong foundation for his new role in Takoma Park. DiSpirito's appointment follows the resignation of former City Manager Jamal Fox, with David Eubanks serving as Acting City Manager in the interim period.

Comprehensive Appointment Process

The search for a new City Manager saw Takoma Park receive over 58 applications from a diverse pool of outstanding professionals. The council then invited three finalists for two days of public and staff introductions, city tours, and interviews. After this comprehensive review process, DiSpirito emerged as the preferred candidate.

City's Expectations for the Future

Mayor Talisha Searcy and the City Council have expressed their excitement and confidence in DiSpirito's appointment. They anticipate his wealth of experience and leadership will steer the city towards a promising future. The specifics of the Council's and Mayor's statement regarding the new appointment, however, have not been disclosed at this time.