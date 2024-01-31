'Take Our Border Back Convoy' to Rally in Vado, New Mexico, Against Immigration Policies

In a bold demonstration of public sentiment, a convoy, named 'Take Our Border Back Convoy,' is set to roll into Vado, New Mexico, located approximately 30 miles north of El Paso, Texas. The caravan, mobilizing against President Biden's immigration policies, comprises an assortment of vehicles from trucks to recreational vehicles. This public event, unfolding at the Vado Speedway Park, is expected to include music, prayer, and a rally, with the convoy anticipated to arrive on Thursday evening.

A Nationwide Response to Immigration Policies

The convoy's mission extends beyond a simple protest. They aim to illuminate grievances with the current administration's handling of immigration laws, evidenced by the staggering figure of over 302,000 unauthorized individuals crossing into the U.S. in December alone. This statistic, as released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has sparked nationwide concern.

This Vado-bound convoy is but one of three similar caravans making their way to different U.S. border locations on February 3. The other two are heading to Eagle Pass, Texas, and San Ysidro, California, in a concerted effort to draw attention to the perceived immigration crisis.

Divided Political Reactions in Texas

The response from Texas' political figures has been far from uniform. U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat, has voiced her apprehensions over the potential for dangerous situations stemming from anti-immigrant rhetoric and pro-gun stances. On the other side of the aisle, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, a Republican, has publicly supported the convoy's endeavours. He views this demonstration as a necessary step towards shedding light on a significant issue impacting Texas and other border states.

Perry has spoken out about the arrests of alleged smugglers and the ongoing efforts of the state to bolster border security. His comments underscore the deepening divide between the two political parties on the handling of immigration policy.

'God's Army' Marches On

The convoy, also referred to as 'God's Army,' originated from Louisiana and is heading towards Texas. Their journey aims to raise awareness about the escalating situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. The convoy's decision to make stops in Arizona and California implies that this protest is not merely a local issue but a national concern.

The 'Take Our Border Back Convoy' reflects the mounting tensions between the state and federal authorities over border security. As the convoy continues its journey, the nation watches, poised to see the outcome of this bold public demonstration.