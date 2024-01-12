Taiwan’s Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections

In Taiwan, with the presidential and legislative elections on the horizon, the younger demographic is casting a spotlight on domestic issues that impact their daily lives. Young voters are asserting that issues such as stagnant wages and escalating housing costs are as pressing, if not more, as the looming threat of a Chinese invasion. Traditionally, cross-strait relations have dominated election discussions, but the tide appears to be shifting this time around.

Young Voter Influence and Participation

The island nation of Taiwan, home to 19.5 million people, includes a substantial voter base of approximately 2.8 million between the ages of 20 and 29. This segment could very well be a game changer in the upcoming elections. However, the participation rate of these young voters in past elections has fluctuated between 56.3% and 72.7%. Given this inconsistent turnout and the fact that some are still on the fence about voting, it is unclear how much sway they will hold in the election results.

Adding to this complexity is Taiwan’s voting system, which requires voters to be registered at their household locations. This stipulation poses a challenge for those who have relocated for work or study, necessitating their return to their hometowns to cast their votes.

Economic Grievances

The economic frustrations of Taiwan’s youth are not unfounded. Despite a 2.37% increase in median wages in 2023, the hike falls behind the average consumer price increase of 2.5%. This discrepancy has led to a palpable sense of discontent among the working youth.

The presidential candidates have proposed various solutions to increase the minimum wage. However, these proposals seem to be missing the mark, as they do not adequately address the broader concerns of the electorate.

The Housing Crisis

The housing issue, in particular, is a thorn in the side of many young Taiwanese. The average cost of a housing unit is more than nine times the median annual wage, a figure that greatly overshadows the price-to-income ratio recommended by the United Nations.

Young professionals and students have opened up about their struggles with affordability, voicing a need for a more substantial change in policies that can enhance their quality of life. In the face of these challenges, the youth of Taiwan are not just seeking solutions; they are in search of a better future, one where their concerns are heard and addressed with sincerity.