en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Taiwan’s Vice Presidential Debate Sees Opposition Challenge DPP’s Energy Policy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Taiwan’s Vice Presidential Debate Sees Opposition Challenge DPP’s Energy Policy

In a recent televised debate in Taiwan, vice presidential candidates from opposition parties, including the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), questioned the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) energy policy. The DPP’s strategy focuses on phasing out nuclear power in favor of a mix of 50% natural gas, 30% coal, and 20% renewables by 2025. However, the opposition parties criticized the DPP for the slow implementation of renewables and argued for maintaining Taiwan’s nuclear power generation.

Rethinking the Energy Mix

The KMT’s vice presidential candidate, Jaw Shau-kong, proposed an alternative energy strategy. Jaw argued for increasing the nuclear power’s share to 18-25% by 2050, asserting that Taiwan’s existing nuclear facilities could accommodate more reactors. He claimed that nuclear power is safe and pointed out the local support for the No. 3 nuclear power plant in Hengchun Township. Jaw also suggested following the U.S. model of burying nuclear waste underground.

Renewable Energy: A Matter of Ideology or Efficiency?

Cynthia Wu of the TPP criticized the DPP’s ‘no nuclear homeland’ policy, labeling it as ideological and associated with corruption in renewable energy projects. Wu argued that the DPP’s policy had failed to deliver results, with renewables falling short of the 20% target set for 2025. The DPP attributed delays in the rollout of renewable power to the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions in the global supply chain.

Energy Policy and Economic Impact

The debate also touched on economic policy, with the DPP touting economic growth and export increases. However, the KMT highlighted the negative impact on tourism, particularly the loss of Chinese tourists, and the consequent job losses in related sectors. The candidates also discussed Taiwan’s economic performance with a focus on the distress in the service sector.

The debate, which was not limited to energy policy, also addressed issues such as Taiwan’s international standing, cross-strait stability, defense, and the AI age. Accusations of media control, concerns about international investors, and the role of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Taiwan’s economy were among the other topics raised during the discussion.

0
Energy Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers

By Dil Bar Irshad

China's Major Leap in Nuclear Fusion Technology: A Coalition for the Future of Energy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Trading Kickstarts: European Markets Poised for Positive Open

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China's Major Leap in Nuclear Fusion Technology: A Coalition for the Future of Energy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

India's JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers ...
@Energy · 2 hours
India's JERC Proposes Green Energy Charge for Chandigarh Consumers ...
heart comment 0
Russian Natural Gas Production Rises 6.4% in November Amid Efforts to Boost Global Energy Presence

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Natural Gas Production Rises 6.4% in November Amid Efforts to Boost Global Energy Presence
Chinese Scientists Make Breakthrough in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Scientists Make Breakthrough in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
Indian Chemical Firms Pivot to EV Battery Production Amid Global Sustainability Shift

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Chemical Firms Pivot to EV Battery Production Amid Global Sustainability Shift
BP Gets Green Signal from EPA for Renewable Diesel Production in Kwinana

By Geeta Pillai

BP Gets Green Signal from EPA for Renewable Diesel Production in Kwinana
Latest Headlines
World News
Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League
2 mins
Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League
Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
2 mins
Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
2 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND's Economic Policies
3 mins
Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND's Economic Policies
Mary Fowler: A Glimpse into the Matildas Star's Personal Journey
3 mins
Mary Fowler: A Glimpse into the Matildas Star's Personal Journey
Unveiling the Internal Strife within Trinamool Congress: A Power Struggle and Beyond
3 mins
Unveiling the Internal Strife within Trinamool Congress: A Power Struggle and Beyond
Gaston Sichilima's Warning to President Hichilema: Be Wary of Nevers Mumba
5 mins
Gaston Sichilima's Warning to President Hichilema: Be Wary of Nevers Mumba
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Cleveland Cavaliers in New Year's Day Showdown
5 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Cleveland Cavaliers in New Year's Day Showdown
Nick Saban Reflects on Alabama's Journey and Performance in the Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal
7 mins
Nick Saban Reflects on Alabama's Journey and Performance in the Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
20 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
39 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
42 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app