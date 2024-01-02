Taiwan’s Vice Presidential Debate Sees Opposition Challenge DPP’s Energy Policy

In a recent televised debate in Taiwan, vice presidential candidates from opposition parties, including the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), questioned the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) energy policy. The DPP’s strategy focuses on phasing out nuclear power in favor of a mix of 50% natural gas, 30% coal, and 20% renewables by 2025. However, the opposition parties criticized the DPP for the slow implementation of renewables and argued for maintaining Taiwan’s nuclear power generation.

Rethinking the Energy Mix

The KMT’s vice presidential candidate, Jaw Shau-kong, proposed an alternative energy strategy. Jaw argued for increasing the nuclear power’s share to 18-25% by 2050, asserting that Taiwan’s existing nuclear facilities could accommodate more reactors. He claimed that nuclear power is safe and pointed out the local support for the No. 3 nuclear power plant in Hengchun Township. Jaw also suggested following the U.S. model of burying nuclear waste underground.

Renewable Energy: A Matter of Ideology or Efficiency?

Cynthia Wu of the TPP criticized the DPP’s ‘no nuclear homeland’ policy, labeling it as ideological and associated with corruption in renewable energy projects. Wu argued that the DPP’s policy had failed to deliver results, with renewables falling short of the 20% target set for 2025. The DPP attributed delays in the rollout of renewable power to the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions in the global supply chain.

Energy Policy and Economic Impact

The debate also touched on economic policy, with the DPP touting economic growth and export increases. However, the KMT highlighted the negative impact on tourism, particularly the loss of Chinese tourists, and the consequent job losses in related sectors. The candidates also discussed Taiwan’s economic performance with a focus on the distress in the service sector.

The debate, which was not limited to energy policy, also addressed issues such as Taiwan’s international standing, cross-strait stability, defense, and the AI age. Accusations of media control, concerns about international investors, and the role of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Taiwan’s economy were among the other topics raised during the discussion.