Taiwan’s Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China’s Warnings

In the coming weeks, Taiwan is preparing to hold a presidential election—an event that is drawing increasing attention and eliciting a range of reactions from the international community, including China. Sky News contributor Gary Hardgrave highlighted the significance of the election, emphasizing the importance of supporting democracies. Notably, through its President Xi Jinping, China has issued warnings about potential unrest, metaphorically referred to as “winds and waves,” in the Pacific region.

Contrasting Political Ideologies

China, which operates under a one-party system and does not hold elections as Taiwan does, reportedly disapproves of the electoral process taking place in Taiwan. This situation underscores the ongoing tensions between Taiwan, which has a democratic political system, and mainland China. In this context, Chinese President Xi Jinping has renewed threats to take over Taiwan, stating that ‘reunification’ is inevitable.

Domestic Dynamics and International Interests

Taiwan, which split from China in 1949, is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on 13 January amid increasing military pressure from Beijing. The front-runner, William Lai, is considered a ‘separatist’ by China, and tensions between the two countries remain high.

Meanwhile, the majority of Taiwan’s population supports keeping the island’s self-governing status, raising concerns of potential invasion in the future. In response, President Biden cautioned China against interfering in Taiwan’s upcoming elections, reiterating the U.S.’s commitment to the ‘One China’ policy.

The Future of Taiwan-China Relations

Self-ruled Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen emphasized that the future of the island and its relations with Beijing must be decided by its people. In contrast, China’s leader Xi Jinping insists that ‘reunification’ with Taiwan is inevitable. As Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence detected Chinese military aircraft and navy vessels near the island, the upcoming Taiwanese presidential election is not only a pivotal domestic event but also a point of international concern.