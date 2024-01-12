en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan’s Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Taiwan’s Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes

The dawn of January 13, 2024, ushers Taiwan into a politically pivotal day. The presidential election, a determinant of Taiwan’s future relationship with China and the United States, is set to unfold with significant geopolitical implications amid escalating tensions between Taiwan and China.

William Lai: The Frontrunner

Currently serving as the Vice President, William Lai, known in Taiwan as Lai Ching-te, leads the race with a predicted 36% of the vote. A member of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lai is a staunch advocate of Taiwan’s self-governing status, earning him the label of a separatist from Beijing. His intentions, if elected, are clear: to uphold the status quo set by outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, eschewing overt declarations of independence while denying China’s sovereignty claims. His aspirations extend to reopening dialogue with China and bolstering Taiwan’s military defenses.

Hou Yu-ih: The Everyman Candidate

Competing against Lai is Hou Yu-ih, the mayor of New Taipei City, representing the main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT). With approximately 30% support in the polls, Hou’s everyman persona strikes a chord with many. Although opposing Taiwanese independence, he dismisses Beijing’s ‘one country, two systems’ approach. Hou advocates for the One China Principle but tactfully avoids specifying whether the Republic of China (Taiwan) or the People’s Republic of China is the legitimate China. His strategy is to restart dialogue with China through low-level and stable exchanges.

Ko Wen-je: The Alternative

Third in the race is former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je, representing the Taiwan People’s Party, which presents itself as an alternative to traditional political forces. While his electoral performance remains uncertain, his candidacy represents a growing disillusionment with the dominant political parties.

The election results will have a profound impact on Taiwan’s sovereignty, security, and international relations, especially amid China’s increasing assertiveness and the strategic importance of Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific region. In the face of China’s warning that a win for Lai would pose a ‘severe danger’ to cross-Strait relations, Taiwan stands on the brink of a critical juncture that could redefine its future.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
5 mins ago
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
In an act of international solidarity, the Chinese government has taken the reins in supporting Zambia in its fight against a severe cholera outbreak. The Asian giant is championing a strategic initiative, mobilizing resources within the Chinese community in Zambia, rallying both Chinese nationals and businesses established in the country. This multi-pronged assistance includes a
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
China Appoints Liu Zhenmin as New Special Envoy for Climate Change
1 hour ago
China Appoints Liu Zhenmin as New Special Envoy for Climate Change
Taiwan Election, Maldives Boycott and Chinese Zodiac Predictions - A SCMP Coverage Analysis
1 hour ago
Taiwan Election, Maldives Boycott and Chinese Zodiac Predictions - A SCMP Coverage Analysis
China Begins Construction of World's Highest-Altitude Pumped-Storage Power Station
34 mins ago
China Begins Construction of World's Highest-Altitude Pumped-Storage Power Station
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
35 mins ago
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Global Week in Pictures: From Harbin Ice Festival to 'No Trousers Tube Ride'
1 hour ago
Global Week in Pictures: From Harbin Ice Festival to 'No Trousers Tube Ride'
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
39 seconds
Zambia's Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition of Challenges Ahead, Calls for Serious Governance
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
3 mins
Yemen Stands with Palestine Despite US-UK Pressure: A Statement of Defiance
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
4 mins
Public Consultation on Electoral Reform: Engaging the Diaspora
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
4 mins
Zambian Political Figure Challenges President Amidst Cholera Outbreak
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
5 mins
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
5 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
5 mins
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
6 mins
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
7 mins
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app