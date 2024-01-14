en English
Asia

Taiwan’s Presidential Election: A Victory for Democracy and Sovereignty

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Taiwan’s Presidential Election: A Victory for Democracy and Sovereignty

In a significant political event, Taiwan’s ruling party has secured an unprecedented third consecutive presidential term. The victor, current Vice President Lai Ching-te, bagged 40% of the vote, highlighting the strength of Taiwan’s democracy and its people’s resolve to maintain distance from Beijing.

International Reactions

Reactions from the international community were swift, with Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and de facto ambassador to Taiwan, Hiroyasu Izumi, extending their congratulations. They emphasized the importance of the relationship between Taiwan and Japan, expressing hopes for further strengthening bilateral ties. Their messages underscored shared democratic values and mutual interests in maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Similarly, the US State Department congratulated Lai on his victory, reiterating commitment to maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, the European Union, and Lithuania’s foreign minister also sent their congratulations, while stressing the importance of peaceful resolution of differences.

China’s Response

China’s response to the election result was notably different. The Chinese embassy in Japan expressed strong opposition to the Japanese Foreign Minister’s congratulatory message, describing it as interference in China’s internal affairs. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has been stepping up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, periodically stoking worries about a potential invasion.

The Election Outcome

The election outcome suggests that Taiwanese voters support deepening ties with democratic nations such as the US and Japan, rather than aligning closer to Beijing. Some voters expressed relief at the election outcome, while others expressed concern about the future of Taiwan’s economy and China’s increasing pressure on the country.

President-elect Lai Ching-te, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party, has voiced his determination to safeguard Taiwan from threats and intimidation from China while maintaining the status quo in relations across the Taiwan Strait. His victory serves as a testament to the strength of Taiwan’s democracy and its people’s resolve to safeguard their sovereignty.

Asia International Relations Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

