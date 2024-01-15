en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan’s Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist’s Victory against China’s Influence

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
Taiwan’s Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist’s Victory against China’s Influence

In a move echoing the resilience of Taiwan’s democratic values and its citizens’ desire for sovereignty, Lai Ching-te, the current vice president and a former physician, has secured a historic third presidency for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the recent Taiwanese elections. The victory marks a significant setback for Beijing’s aspirations of unification, as Lai Ching-te is widely seen as a staunch separatist, advocating for the maintenance of the status quo and the protection of Taiwan’s de facto independence.

A Defiance of China’s Influence

The election’s outcome, which saw Lai Ching-te triumph over opponents Hou Yu-ih and Ko Wen-je, is a testament to the Taiwanese voters’ preference for a distinct identity from China. Despite Beijing’s economic and military pressure, and warnings that a vote for the DPP would be tantamount to a vote for war, the Taiwanese electorate has shown their determination to remain outside of China’s shadow.

The International Response

The election results have elicited various international reactions, with nations including Canada, the United States, China, Russia, and Japan all issuing statements. The United States, in particular, has extended congratulations to Lai on his victory, escalating the already tense relations between Taiwan and China. In his victory speech, Lai expressed gratitude for the support and vowed to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He also emphasized the importance of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry—a key player in the global technology market.

Implications for Cross-Strait Relations

The election’s outcome poses a significant challenge to China’s leader, Xi Jinping, who has earmarked unification with Taiwan as a crucial part of China’s ascension to great power status. Although Beijing insists that cross-strait relations will not change, tensions are expected to heighten as this dynamic of brinkmanship persists. The full extent of China’s response to this defiance remains to be seen and is anticipated to unfold over the coming months or years.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
2 mins ago
Asia-Pacific Markets in Flux: Lai Ching-te's Win, China's Steady Rates, and Baidu's Stock Plummet
The Asia-Pacific markets are currently under the lens due to several significant financial events and geopolitical developments that are shaping investor sentiment. China’s stocks, which had initially plunged, made a surprising comeback after the People’s Bank of China decided to hold the medium-term policy loans rate steady at 2.5%. This decision will affect 995 billion
Asia-Pacific Markets in Flux: Lai Ching-te's Win, China's Steady Rates, and Baidu's Stock Plummet
China Urges Comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian Peace Conference and Two-State Solution Amid Gaza Conflict
18 mins ago
China Urges Comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian Peace Conference and Two-State Solution Amid Gaza Conflict
Beijing Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2024 Season Amid Celebrations and New Commissions
36 mins ago
Beijing Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2024 Season Amid Celebrations and New Commissions
Taiwan's New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations
4 mins ago
Taiwan's New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations
U.S.-China Tech War: The Battle for Semiconductor Dominance
6 mins ago
U.S.-China Tech War: The Battle for Semiconductor Dominance
Chinese Entities Defy U.S. Export Bans, Fueling Black Market for Nvidia Chips
14 mins ago
Chinese Entities Defy U.S. Export Bans, Fueling Black Market for Nvidia Chips
Latest Headlines
World News
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
59 seconds
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
2 mins
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
3 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala
3 mins
Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala
Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Makes Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns
3 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Makes Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns
Taiwan's New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations
4 mins
Taiwan's New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations
Mass Protests Against Media Policies of Poland's New PM Donald Tusk
4 mins
Mass Protests Against Media Policies of Poland's New PM Donald Tusk
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
5 mins
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka
5 mins
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
57 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app