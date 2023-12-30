en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Taiwan’s Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:30 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:32 am EST
Taiwan’s Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate

On December 30, a pivotal moment unfolded in Taiwan’s political landscape as the three presidential candidates locked horns in a televised debate, setting the stage for the upcoming election on January 13. The debate, which was broadcast from the Public Television Service (PTS) headquarters, spanned 150 minutes, kicking off at 2 p.m. The contenders, including Vice President Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je, delved into a spirited discourse on a host of critical issues.

Unveiling the Candidates’ Vision

The crux of the debate revolved around Taiwan’s relationship with mainland China, also referred to as cross-strait issues, and a multitude of foreign and domestic policies. The format facilitated the candidates to first articulate their statements, followed by responses to five questions posed by the media. Subsequently, they had the opportunity to cross-examine each other, providing a dynamic platform to underscore their respective policy positions and aspirations for Taiwan’s future.

Impact on Voter’s Perception

The debate is an integral part of Taiwan’s democratic process, offering voters the chance to evaluate the platforms and capabilities of the presidential hopefuls. The election, which will determine the presidency and legislature governing 23.5 million people, holds substantial implications for the global stage. Influenced by ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as Beijing’s escalating threats and acts of harassment against Taiwan, the election is set to carve the geopolitical landscape for the year ahead.

Exploring Party Differences

While all major parties reject the prospect of Chinese rule, there exist key differences between them, which could steer significantly different climates in 2023. The ruling DPP seeks to sustain the status quo and extend dialogue with Beijing, while the main opposition KMT party advocates for friendlier ties with China for peace. Given the US’s provision of weapons to Taiwan and the prospect of defending Taiwan militarily if China attacks, the election’s outcome may shape the political dynamics across the region, involving allies in Europe and the Pacific.

0
Elections Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government

By Mazhar Abbas

Our Civic Duty Association: The Force Behind UPND's Victory in Zambia Elections

By Nitish Verma

Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democ ...
@Elections · 2 hours
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democ ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State’s GOP Chairman

By Ebenezer Mensah

Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State's GOP Chairman
Chris Christie Criticizes Removal of Trump from Maine Primary Ballot, Says It Only Serves to Make Trump a ‘Martyr’

By Geeta Pillai

Chris Christie Criticizes Removal of Trump from Maine Primary Ballot, Says It Only Serves to Make Trump a 'Martyr'
Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Manipulating Justice to Bar Trump

By BNN Correspondents

Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Democrats of Manipulating Justice to Bar Trump
Andueza Rejects EH Bildu Coalition, Signaling a Shift in Basque Political Dynamics in Spain

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Andueza Rejects EH Bildu Coalition, Signaling a Shift in Basque Political Dynamics in Spain
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
9 seconds
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
2 mins
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
2 mins
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
2 mins
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
4 mins
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
4 mins
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
4 mins
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
4 mins
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
4 mins
New Jersey Devils Secure Third Consecutive Win, Defeating Ottawa Senators 6-2
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app