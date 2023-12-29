en English
Finance

Taiwan’s News Roundup: Hou You-yi’s Stand Against Campus Violence and China’s Alleged Election Interference

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:02 pm EST
Taiwan’s News Roundup: Hou You-yi’s Stand Against Campus Violence and China’s Alleged Election Interference

Major Taiwanese dailies on a particular Friday painted a vivid picture of the country’s current affairs, taking readers on a journey from domestic concerns to international financial dynamics. The spotlight was on New Taipei City Mayor, Hou You-yi, and his stern response to a recent incident of campus violence. Hou emphasized the criminal nature of such acts, making his point clear in an emotional moment during a policy presentation where he reportedly choked up while discussing the untimely death of a junior high school student.

Hou You-yi’s Stand Against Campus Violence

The news on Hou’s reaction to the campus violence was covered by United Daily News, reporting on his statement that such acts are a crime. The China Times further reported on Hou’s emotional moment during a policy presentation over a junior high school student’s demise. It was an incident that left a deep impact, clearly emphasizing the need for a stricter stand against such acts.

China’s Alleged Pressure on Taiwanese Band

International news agencies, including Reuters, reported on the alleged pressure from China on the popular Taiwanese band, Mayday, to express pro-China sentiments ahead of the Taiwanese elections. The Liberty Times revealed that this is part of a broader pattern of election interference, noting a significant rise in such incidents. China’s alleged use of subtle, non-military tactics to influence Taiwan’s fate through social media and economic coercion is a cause for concern, reflecting the tension and unease between Taiwan and the Communist Party leaders in Beijing.

Taiwan’s Financial Outlook

The Economic Daily News reported a positive forecast for Taiwan’s stock market, with foreign investors projected to end a three-year trend of net selling. The Taiex, Taiwan’s stock exchange index, was also in focus, with expectations set for increases in six different moving averages. This indicates potential growth in the market, a highlight reported by the Commercial Times. As Taiwan’s stock market shows signs of potential growth, it’s a beacon of optimism amidst the turbulent political landscape.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

