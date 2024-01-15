Taiwan’s New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations

In a politically charged climate, Taiwan has elected a new leader, Lai Ching-te, who is set to navigate the choppy waters of a divided legislature and looming foreign relations pressures. The recent elections have left Taiwan with a fragmented Legislative Yuan, where neither the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) nor the Kuomintang (KMT) holds a majority. The DPP’s loss of ten seats and the KMT’s acquisition of 52 seats have set the stage for potential coalition formations, with the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) playing a possible kingmaker role.

Political Maneuvering and Policy Implications

The KMT’s relative victory in the legislature could pave the way for Han Kuo-yu, a former mayor and the KMT’s 2020 presidential candidate, to assume the role of Speaker, should a coalition with the TPP come to fruition. The DPP, while victorious in the presidential race with 40% of the popular vote, faces hurdles in the legislature, requiring the TPP’s support to pass legislation. This scenario could influence the direction of Lai’s policy decisions, particularly when it comes to relations with Beijing.

Navigating the Divided Legislature

Lai has committed to taking an open-minded approach to governance, with a goal to forge consensus in the divided legislature. However, experts suggest that the TPP’s fluctuating policy positions could lead to cooperation with either major party. The divided legislature and the potential for shifting alliances could prompt Lai to adopt a more cautious approach towards China, especially in light of the KMT and TPP’s more conciliatory stance towards Beijing.

Increasing Pressure from Beijing

China’s ongoing assertion of its claim over Taiwan could add to the pressure on Lai’s administration. The outgoing President, Tsai Ing-wen, who did not run due to term limits, had a strained relationship with Beijing. China, which labels Lai as a pro-independence ‘separatist’, has not engaged with Tsai’s administration since 2016. The election results, which signal a continued support for political continuity among Taiwanese voters, represent a rebuke to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s stance on reunification and could potentially force Beijing to reconsider its policy towards Taiwan.