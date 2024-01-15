en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan’s New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:12 pm EST
Taiwan’s New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament

On the heels of a heated three-way electoral battle, Taiwan’s President-elect, Lai Ching-te, is set to preside over a fragmented and divided parliament. The election failed to provide a clear majority for any of the two dominant parties in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan. Instead, the stage has been set for a delicate balancing act, with the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) potentially playing the role of a ‘kingmaker’ in the parliamentary proceedings.

A Tripartite Struggle

The election saw the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the pro-Beijing Kuomintang (KMT), and the TPP vying for legislative control. The KMT emerged with the most seats, holding 52, just a single seat ahead of the DPP. The TPP, with its eight seats, could swing the balance of power in either direction, depending on the issue at hand.

The DPP, having lost 10 seats, has relinquished its previous majority. Lai, having secured the presidency with 40% of the vote, is inheriting a party that has seen better days. The KMT, on the other hand, may leverage its combative presidential candidate, Han Kuo-yu, as Speaker and will need to court the TPP’s support to build a coalition.

Shaping the Legislative Agenda

The potential partnership between the KMT and the TPP could have far-reaching implications for the legislative agenda. Following the election, Lai committed to an open-minded approach to governance and a commitment to forging consensus within the fragmented legislature. However, the complexities of the parliamentary dynamics could push him towards a more restrained China policy, especially considering the conciliatory stances of both the KMT and TPP.

Beijing’s Response

The Chinese Communist Party, which has consistently claimed sovereignty over self-governing Taiwan since 1949, has labelled Lai as a ‘dangerous separatist’. They may respond to the new government with further measures such as military exercises, tariffs, or sanctions against Taiwanese companies backing the DPP. This scenario could potentially escalate tensions and may challenge Lai’s promise to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

As the new government navigates these choppy political waters, the world will watch closely, eager to see whether Lai can uphold his pledge to foster cooperation and consultation with his electoral opponents. The future direction of Taiwan’s domestic agenda and cross-strait policy hangs in the balance, and the stakes are high.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
2 mins ago
The Semiconductor Industry: The New Battleground in the U.S.-China Tech War
The escalating tech war between the United States and China has thrust the semiconductor industry into the vortex of geopolitical conflict. Semiconductors, integral to a cornucopia of technologies from smartphones to fighter jets, fuel a global industry valued at $574 billion, a figure projected to breach the trillion-dollar mark by the decade’s end. Currently, the
The Semiconductor Industry: The New Battleground in the U.S.-China Tech War
Government Policies and Established Enterprises: A Lifeline for Chinese SMEs Amid Market Downturn and Pandemic Aftermath
50 mins ago
Government Policies and Established Enterprises: A Lifeline for Chinese SMEs Amid Market Downturn and Pandemic Aftermath
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
58 mins ago
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
'Blossoms Shanghai': A TV Series Fuelling Business Boom in China
14 mins ago
'Blossoms Shanghai': A TV Series Fuelling Business Boom in China
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
16 mins ago
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
The Rise of 'Hidden Black Pearls': Young Foodies Challenge Traditional Online Ratings
49 mins ago
The Rise of 'Hidden Black Pearls': Young Foodies Challenge Traditional Online Ratings
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
1 min
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
2 mins
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
3 mins
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
When Teammates Clash: A Look at Discord in Cricket History
3 mins
When Teammates Clash: A Look at Discord in Cricket History
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
The Future of Israel and Gaza: An Analysis by Aaron David Miller
4 mins
The Future of Israel and Gaza: An Analysis by Aaron David Miller
White House Accuses HuffPost Reporter of Fabrication: A Blow to Media Freedom?
4 mins
White House Accuses HuffPost Reporter of Fabrication: A Blow to Media Freedom?
End of an Era: Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Breaks 55-Year Association
4 mins
End of an Era: Milind Deora Resigns from Congress Party, Breaks 55-Year Association
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
11 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app