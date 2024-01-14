en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan Elections: Taiwan People’s Party Emerges as Potential Kingmaker

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan Elections: Taiwan People’s Party Emerges as Potential Kingmaker

In an unexpected turn of events, the recent elections for Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan have resulted in neither of the two major political parties, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Kuomintang (KMT), securing an absolute majority in the 113-seat legislature. With the DPP securing 51 seats and the KMT clinching 52, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), a rising political force, has found itself in a unique position of influence. This outcome has set the stage for a period of negotiation and alliance-building, with the TPP poised to play a pivotal role in the legislative process.

A Shift in Taiwan’s Political Landscape

The balance of power in the Legislative Yuan has shifted significantly, with the dominant position of the two major parties being threatened. The DPP, which had been in power for an unprecedented third term, lost 11 seats, finishing with 51. This loss has implications for President-elect Lai Ching-te and his party’s ability to pass budgets and bills. On the other hand, the KMT gained 15 seats, reaching a total of 52, the highest number among the parties.

This shift marks the first time under the current electoral system that no party has held an absolute majority in the Legislative Yuan. As a result, the TPP, with its eight seats, now holds significant sway over legislative decisions and the formation of coalitions.

Implications for Taiwan’s Governance and Policy-making

The new political dynamics have the potential to alter the course of governance and policy-making in Taiwan. With the major parties lacking the numbers to independently control the legislative agenda, the TPP finds itself in a position to act as a kingmaker. This situation might lead to increased negotiations and compromises among the parties, particularly between the DPP and the TPP, to pass legislation.

The election results also have implications for Taiwan’s relations with China. President-elect Lai Ching-te, known for promoting a sovereign Taiwan separate from China, now faces a legislature where his party does not hold the majority. This could lead to a more cautious approach towards Taiwan’s independence, potentially easing tensions with China.

Looking Ahead

As Taiwan enters a new phase in its political journey, the role of the TPP is expected to become more prominent. The party’s support will be crucial in the selection of the President of the Legislative Yuan and in shaping Taiwan’s political landscape over the next four years. The election outcome also marks a milestone in Taiwan’s democracy, with the first openly gay candidate, Huang Jie, being elected to the chamber.

The Taiwan Legislative Yuan election results have added a new dimension to Taiwan’s political landscape, potentially altering the dynamics of governance and policy-making. As the stage is set for negotiation and alliance building, the TPP is poised to play a pivotal role in the legislative process.

0
Elections Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 seconds ago
Arizona Election Official Resigns: A Tale of Conspiracy Theories and Backlash
In a recent development that underscores the volatile nature of election-related conspiracy theories, an Arizona election official, who previously espoused such theories, has tendered his resignation. This unexpected turn of events comes in the wake of backlash from those who refuse to accept the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election. The Shift in Stance and
Arizona Election Official Resigns: A Tale of Conspiracy Theories and Backlash
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
3 mins ago
Comoros Heads to Polls amid Tensions and Turmoil: A Nation's Political Future at Stake
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
4 mins ago
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
Iowa Caucuses: A Cornerstone of American Politics
47 seconds ago
Iowa Caucuses: A Cornerstone of American Politics
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
2 mins ago
Nikki Haley Eyes Strong Second-Place Finish in Iowa Caucuses
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
2 mins ago
Nikki Haley Rises to Second Place in Crucial Iowa Poll
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona Election Official Resigns: A Tale of Conspiracy Theories and Backlash
6 seconds
Arizona Election Official Resigns: A Tale of Conspiracy Theories and Backlash
John Kerry to Resign from Climate Post to Aid Biden's Re-election Campaign
11 seconds
John Kerry to Resign from Climate Post to Aid Biden's Re-election Campaign
Midwest Corn Belt: The Fortress of Trump's Enduring Appeal
18 seconds
Midwest Corn Belt: The Fortress of Trump's Enduring Appeal
Labour Minister's Party Fiasco: Calls for Resignation Amplify Amidst National Tragedy
20 seconds
Labour Minister's Party Fiasco: Calls for Resignation Amplify Amidst National Tragedy
Penrith Panthers Eye Historic Achievement as Luai Prepares for Final Year
22 seconds
Penrith Panthers Eye Historic Achievement as Luai Prepares for Final Year
India Commemorates Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Unveils Atal Setu and Announces Biopic
31 seconds
India Commemorates Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Unveils Atal Setu and Announces Biopic
Unseen Heroes: The Marrickville Craftsmen Behind the Australian Open Trophies
45 seconds
Unseen Heroes: The Marrickville Craftsmen Behind the Australian Open Trophies
Iowa Caucuses: A Cornerstone of American Politics
47 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: A Cornerstone of American Politics
Australia's Prime Minister Breaks Silence Tradition Ahead of Australia Day, Signaling a Potential Shift in Political Communication
50 seconds
Australia's Prime Minister Breaks Silence Tradition Ahead of Australia Day, Signaling a Potential Shift in Political Communication
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app