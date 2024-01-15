en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan’s Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Taiwan’s Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions

In the wake of Taiwan’s recent elections, the island nation’s relationship with China and the financial market’s response have taken center stage. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), led by Lai Ching-te, secured the presidency, but the parliamentary vote resulted in a split. China, which perceives Taiwan as a part of its territory, has dismissed the election results, reiterating its objective for reunification and dismissing the DPP’s stance against the ‘One China’ principle.

Rejection of Reunification: A Road to Crisis?

Veteran investor David Roche interprets Taiwan’s clear rejection of reunification as a sign of its maturity as a sovereign, democratic state. This is a status that China is unlikely to accept, potentially leading to an escalated crisis. Roche argues that the financial market’s muted response to the election results is misguided, as it overlooks the Chinese leadership’s prioritization of political goals over economic considerations. He believes that President Xi Jinping’s commitment to reunification, even by force if necessary, puts China on a collision course with Taiwan.

A Positive Outlook

Contrarily, analysts at Citi project a more optimistic view, expecting Taiwan to maintain the status quo in cross-strait relations. They predict economic momentum for Taiwan, particularly in the semiconductor industry, in the latter half of the year. They also forecast a stronger Taiwanese dollar post-election turbulence, as markets refocus on fundamental factors.

Impact on the Global Stage

Internationally, the election results pose implications for the global supply chain, especially the Korean semiconductor industry. Analysts are reviewing the potential impact of the election results on the global foundry market, with some expecting Korea to benefit from strained US-China relations. On the other hand, if the level of US-China rivalry intensifies, it could negatively impact Korea, as Taiwan has strong competitiveness in the chip sector.

In conclusion, Taiwan’s election has set the stage not only for its relations with China but also for its role in the global economy. How the island navigates its domestic and international challenges will be closely watched in the coming months and years.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
40 seconds ago
Chinese Banks Experience Net Forex Settlement Deficit in December
December marked a period of substantial capital movement for Chinese banks, as they reported a net foreign exchange (forex) settlement deficit of 31 billion yuan, or approximately 4.36 billion U.S. dollars. This significant figure emerged from a situation where foreign currency demand outweighed that of the Chinese yuan among the banks’ clientele, leading to a
Chinese Banks Experience Net Forex Settlement Deficit in December
China's Economic Struggle: An In-depth Analysis
21 mins ago
China's Economic Struggle: An In-depth Analysis
THINK CHINA: Leading the Charge in Connecting Global Brands with Chinese Consumers
26 mins ago
THINK CHINA: Leading the Charge in Connecting Global Brands with Chinese Consumers
Fratelli Cosulich Orders Methanol-Fueled Tanker for Greener Maritime Future
6 mins ago
Fratelli Cosulich Orders Methanol-Fueled Tanker for Greener Maritime Future
China's Historic Drought: Implications and the Road Ahead
19 mins ago
China's Historic Drought: Implications and the Road Ahead
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
21 mins ago
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Latest Headlines
World News
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
54 seconds
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
58 seconds
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
1 min
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
1 min
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
1 min
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
1 min
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
1 min
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
1 min
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
1 min
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
21 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
42 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app