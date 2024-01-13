Taiwan’s Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws

In a democratic exercise carried out across Taiwan, an unexpected turn of events unfolded on the day of the Presidential and Legislative Elections. A series of incidents marred the process, with several voters reported to have violated the election laws in different cities, casting a shadow over an otherwise orderly event.

Election Law Breaches Across Cities

Incidents of violations were observed and reported at numerous polling stations in New Taipei, one of the country’s largest cities with 2,681 polling stations. Cases ranged from a voter tearing up a legislator ballot to another capturing a photograph of a blank ballot. The act of destroying ballots or introducing photography equipment into polling stations is considered an offense under the Election and Recall Act.

In Taoyuan, a woman reportedly destroyed her presidential ballot because of ink stains. Another was caught in the act of photographing her ballot. The city of Tainan also witnessed a voter using a mobile phone inside a polling station, a clear violation of election laws.

In Kaohsiung, a city in southern Taiwan, a child accidentally tore a ballot, while another voter damaged her ballot due to unfamiliarity with local election procedures. These incidents led to intervention from police and potential charges for the violators.

Consequences of Election Law Violations

Taiwan’s election laws are stringent, and they stipulate a range of penalties for violations. Fines vary from NT$5,000 to NT$300,000, depending on the severity of the offense. In extreme cases, displaying a ballot after voting can lead to a two-year prison term or a fine of up to NT$200,000.

Those who breached the laws during the recent elections have been warned and reported to the authorities. Local election committees are now tasked with determining the consequences for these actions. A total of 43 incidents were reported across Taiwan, each one a potential offense against the Election and Recall Act, during an election that saw approximately 19.5 million eligible voters.

These incidents highlight the importance of voter education and the need to strictly adhere to the laws that are designed to ensure a fair and free election process.