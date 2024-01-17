Ko Wen-je Dismisses Taiwan Election Fraud, Attributing Issues to Polling Discrepancies

In the wake of Taiwan's recent presidential election, Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je has categorically dismissed allegations of large-scale voter fraud. Despite finishing third in the race, Ko attributes the discrepancy between the party's internal polling and the final results to the heavy weighting of younger voters in the polls and a lower than expected overall voter turnout.

Ko asserts that given Taiwan's status as a mature democracy, large-scale fraud is highly improbable. However, he acknowledges that minor voting anomalies could have taken place. This stance comes amidst a surge of supporters approaching the TPP or taking to social media to voice claims of voting irregularities.

Claims of Election Fraud

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has countered these claims, denying any instances of fraud. Furthermore, the CEC has reported the online spread of election-related disinformation to judicial authorities for thorough investigation. The Commission has emphasized that representatives of political parties were present at voting booths and that the ballot count was broadcast live, making ballot-rigging highly unlikely.

Despite these assurances, false allegations and videos have been circulated online, which the CEC has collected as evidence. These instances are seen as part of an ongoing disinformation campaign, with some suggesting the interference of foreign entities such as China. The Taiwanese government has attempted to combat disinformation with legal measures and fines, but these methods have proven to be ineffective and controversial.

Democracy and Digitalization

While addressing the controversy, Ko also highlighted serious shortcomings in Taiwan's democratic system, such as the lack of absentee and online voting. He signaled the party's intent to demand a speeding up of the digitalization of the Central Election Commission. This move, he believes, will not only modernize the voting process but also increase its transparency, efficiency, and the nation's faith in its democratic systems.