en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan’s Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Taiwan’s Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China

Taiwan’s recent election results have placed the country on a trajectory that could lead to a potential collision with China, according to David Roche, president of Independent Strategy. Lai Ching-te, the candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), emerged victorious, indicating a clear rejection of reunification with China by the Taiwanese people.

The Underestimated Implications

Despite a muted market response, Roche believes that the political ramifications of the election outcome have been grossly underestimated. The DPP, known for their opposition to the ‘One China’ principle, has been vocal in advocating for a distinct Taiwanese national identity. This stance hints at Taiwan’s growing assertiveness as a mature sovereign democratic state.

China’s Unyielding Stance

China has been dismissive of the election results, reasserting its claim that Taiwan is an integral part of China. The Chinese government has also criticized world leaders who congratulated Lai, interpreting such gestures as interference in their internal affairs.

Roche underscores the point that Chinese President Xi Jinping places a higher value on politics than economics. He has not ruled out the use of military force for reunification, a factor that Roche believes the markets are overlooking.

Analysts Predict Economic Momentum

Nevertheless, analysts at Citi offer a more optimistic perspective. They suggest that President Lai will likely maintain the status quo in cross-strait relations. Moreover, they expect that Taiwan’s economic momentum should increase in the latter half of the year. After the initial post-election turbulence, they predict that the Taiwanese dollar will outperform.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
3 mins ago
China's Historic Drought: Implications and the Road Ahead
China, the world’s most populous country and second-largest economy, experienced a historic drought in 2022, a situation that sent ripples through its economy and beyond. This drought posed significant challenges to the country’s dam infrastructure, affecting various sectors dependent on these water giants’ consistent operation. Impact of Drought on Infrastructure and Economy The drought’s impact
China's Historic Drought: Implications and the Road Ahead
A New Era in US-China Climate Diplomacy: Navigating the Post-Kerry and Xie Landscape
15 mins ago
A New Era in US-China Climate Diplomacy: Navigating the Post-Kerry and Xie Landscape
China Announces Unilateral Visa-Free Treatment for Switzerland Amid Plans to Upgrade Free Trade Agreement
15 mins ago
China Announces Unilateral Visa-Free Treatment for Switzerland Amid Plans to Upgrade Free Trade Agreement
China's Economic Struggle: An In-depth Analysis
5 mins ago
China's Economic Struggle: An In-depth Analysis
THINK CHINA: Leading the Charge in Connecting Global Brands with Chinese Consumers
10 mins ago
THINK CHINA: Leading the Charge in Connecting Global Brands with Chinese Consumers
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
11 mins ago
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
Latest Headlines
World News
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
13 seconds
Shane Healy Sets World Record at National Masters Indoor Championships
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
19 seconds
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich's New Head of Sport
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
30 seconds
FDA Approves Breakthrough Treatment for Bladder Cancer: A New Hope for Patients
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers
49 seconds
Relebohile Mofokeng: From Orlando Pirates to Wolverhampton Wanderers
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
4 mins
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
4 mins
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
5 mins
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
5 mins
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
5 mins
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
5 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
26 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app