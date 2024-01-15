Taiwan's Election: A Collision Course with China or a Maintained Status Quo?

In the wake of Taiwan's recent election, the global market's lukewarm response to the victory of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the election of Lai Ching-te as president has raised eyebrows. Veteran investor David Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy, has voiced concerns that the market's indifference indicates a potential collision course between Taiwan and China.

Taiwan's Election and its Implications

Roche highlighted that the election results in Taiwan underscore the populace's resistance towards reunification with China, starkly contrasting with Beijing's aspirations. The DPP, seen as a threat by China due to its rejection of the 'One China' principle and advocacy for a unique Taiwanese national identity, emerged victorious. Beijing, however, dismissed the election results as unrepresentative of true public sentiment.

The Underestimated Political Priorities

Roche expressed that the markets might be underestimating the political priorities of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not hesitated to keep the option of military force on the table for reunification. This move is potentially risky given the economic significance of Taiwanese tech giants like TSMC and Foxconn. The election also sparked discussions about the potential for increased military intimidation from China and the political stalemate that could play into Beijing's hands.

A Contrasting Viewpoint

Despite Roche's apprehensions, analysts at Citi maintain a more hopeful outlook. They predict that the newly elected president, Lai, will likely strive to retain the status quo in cross-strait relations. In terms of Taiwan's economic prospects, Citi analysts foresee an upswing in economic momentum in the latter half of the year, with the Taiwanese dollar expected to fare well once initial election-related disturbances have subsided.