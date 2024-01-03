Taiwan’s Economy and Cross-Strait Trade Shape Upcoming Elections

As Taiwan braces for the upcoming presidential and legislative elections on January 13, the economic pressure, evident in the rising cost of living, is a primary concern for many, including 32-year-old Wang Chia-chen. Despite the nation’s growing economy under President Tsai Ing-wen’s leadership, boasting an average annual GDP growth of 3.4%, the benefits have not trickled down to the average worker. Real wages have grown by only about 1% annually over the past decade, and the wage gap has widened, with the top 10% of workers earning over four times more than the bottom 10%.

Rising Inflation and Its Impact

The pinch of inflation, particularly in food prices, is hard to miss. Take, for instance, the severe egg shortage in early 2023, which led to the development of an app to locate eggs in supermarkets. Everyday items like bubble tea have seen significant price hikes, forcing individuals like Wang Chia-chen to cut down on her bubble tea indulgence to save money.

The Political Implications

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is facing potential losses due to what is being referred to as ‘DPP fatigue’ among voters. This shift in public sentiment may see a change in the political landscape following the elections. Apart from domestic economic woes, cross-strait trade is also a critical issue. Despite strained relations, China remains Taiwan’s largest trading partner.

Beijing’s Economic Coercion

Beijing has used economic coercion, such as banning imports of certain Taiwanese fruits, to exert pressure. These actions, believed to be election interference, have highlighted the vulnerability of individual farmers who traditionally support the DPP. Yet, there are some Taiwanese, like fruit seller Ms Lu Yi-chie, who prioritize the island’s freedoms over economic gains, signaling continued support for the DPP despite economic concerns.