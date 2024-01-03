en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Taiwan’s Economy and Cross-Strait Trade Shape Upcoming Elections

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Taiwan’s Economy and Cross-Strait Trade Shape Upcoming Elections

As Taiwan braces for the upcoming presidential and legislative elections on January 13, the economic pressure, evident in the rising cost of living, is a primary concern for many, including 32-year-old Wang Chia-chen. Despite the nation’s growing economy under President Tsai Ing-wen’s leadership, boasting an average annual GDP growth of 3.4%, the benefits have not trickled down to the average worker. Real wages have grown by only about 1% annually over the past decade, and the wage gap has widened, with the top 10% of workers earning over four times more than the bottom 10%.

Rising Inflation and Its Impact

The pinch of inflation, particularly in food prices, is hard to miss. Take, for instance, the severe egg shortage in early 2023, which led to the development of an app to locate eggs in supermarkets. Everyday items like bubble tea have seen significant price hikes, forcing individuals like Wang Chia-chen to cut down on her bubble tea indulgence to save money.

The Political Implications

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is facing potential losses due to what is being referred to as ‘DPP fatigue’ among voters. This shift in public sentiment may see a change in the political landscape following the elections. Apart from domestic economic woes, cross-strait trade is also a critical issue. Despite strained relations, China remains Taiwan’s largest trading partner.

Beijing’s Economic Coercion

Beijing has used economic coercion, such as banning imports of certain Taiwanese fruits, to exert pressure. These actions, believed to be election interference, have highlighted the vulnerability of individual farmers who traditionally support the DPP. Yet, there are some Taiwanese, like fruit seller Ms Lu Yi-chie, who prioritize the island’s freedoms over economic gains, signaling continued support for the DPP despite economic concerns.

0
Economy Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iraq's Oil Earnings Soar Past $8 billion in December

By BNN Correspondents

Iceland's Tourism Boom: An Economic Revival Marred by Housing Challenges

By Nimrah Khatoon

Britain's High Street Crisis: Wetherspoons, Argos, Costa Coffee Announce Closures

By Momen Zellmi

Southport's Promising Regeneration in 2024: Projects, Investments, and Anticipated Impacts

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating the Challenging Landscape: The Office REIT Market in 2024 ...
@Business · 19 mins
Navigating the Challenging Landscape: The Office REIT Market in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
BRICS Welcomes Five New Members, Signaling Shift in Global Geopolitics

By BNN Correspondents

BRICS Welcomes Five New Members, Signaling Shift in Global Geopolitics
Local Currency Debt: South Africa’s Economic Lifeline Amidst Rising Fiscal Challenges

By Mazhar Abbas

Local Currency Debt: South Africa's Economic Lifeline Amidst Rising Fiscal Challenges
China Advocates International Cooperation to Safeguard Global Growth

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Advocates International Cooperation to Safeguard Global Growth
Hadejia Emirate Zakkat Committee Distributes 132 Million to the Less Fortunate in 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hadejia Emirate Zakkat Committee Distributes 132 Million to the Less Fortunate in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
1 min
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
1 min
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
1 min
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
1 min
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone's Charge
2 mins
FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone's Charge
ATP Brisbane Tournament: Unfolding Drama, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Comprehensive Coverage
2 mins
ATP Brisbane Tournament: Unfolding Drama, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Comprehensive Coverage
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments
2 mins
Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
22 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app