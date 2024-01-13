en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Taiwan’s DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST
Taiwan’s DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan has secured its third consecutive presidential term with the election of Lai Ching-te. This marks the first instance of a party achieving three successive terms since Taiwan initiated direct presidential elections in 1996. The victory of Lai, Taiwan’s current vice president, resonates with over 40% of the popular vote.

Beijing’s Discontent

Beijing, which has consistently opposed Taiwan’s strides towards independence, expressed discontent with this recent electoral outcome. The Chinese government has labeled Lai a ‘stubborn worker for Taiwan independence’ and a ‘dangerous separatist’, escalating tensions and raising concerns on the impact of this election on the already strained China-U.S. relations. Additionally, it draws attention to the security of the broader Indo-Pacific region, particularly considering China’s increased military activity in the Taiwan Strait.

Lai’s Pledge for Peace and Dialogue

Despite the hostility from Beijing, Lai has pledged to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, protect Taiwan from threats, and encourage dialogue with China while upholding Taiwan’s democratic and constitutional order. Lai has even referenced Taiwan by its official name, the Republic of China, signaling his commitment to Taiwan’s sovereignty.

The DPP’s Position and Election Turnout

The DPP does not recognize the ‘1992 Consensus’, a standpoint that Beijing uses as a basis for cross-Strait engagement. This stance has resulted in a lack of engagement between the Chinese Communist Party and the outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen since 2016. The election saw the second-lowest voter turnout since the inception of direct elections, with a 71.9% participation rate. China’s preferred political partner, the Kuomintang (KMT), received about 33% of the vote, while the Taiwan People’s Party garnered just over 26%.

In response to the election, China reiterated its claim over Taiwan and dismissed the DPP’s victory, arguing that it does not represent mainstream public opinion and cannot alter the fundamental pattern of cross-Strait relations. This significant electoral outcome in Taiwan is likely to have a profound impact on future regional politics and international relations.

0
Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
27 seconds ago
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
At a recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Russian representatives sharply criticized a recent attack on Yemen perpetrated by Western nations, casting it as another instance of Western aggression in the Middle East. This response aligns with Russia’s long-standing position on foreign interventions in Middle Eastern affairs, frequently at odds with the strategies pursued
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
3 mins ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
6 mins ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
55 seconds ago
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
2 mins ago
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
3 mins ago
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
Latest Headlines
World News
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
27 seconds
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
55 seconds
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
2 mins
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
3 mins
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
3 mins
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
6 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
8 mins
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
12 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
13 mins
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app