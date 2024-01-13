Taiwan’s DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan has secured its third consecutive presidential term with the election of Lai Ching-te. This marks the first instance of a party achieving three successive terms since Taiwan initiated direct presidential elections in 1996. The victory of Lai, Taiwan’s current vice president, resonates with over 40% of the popular vote.

Beijing’s Discontent

Beijing, which has consistently opposed Taiwan’s strides towards independence, expressed discontent with this recent electoral outcome. The Chinese government has labeled Lai a ‘stubborn worker for Taiwan independence’ and a ‘dangerous separatist’, escalating tensions and raising concerns on the impact of this election on the already strained China-U.S. relations. Additionally, it draws attention to the security of the broader Indo-Pacific region, particularly considering China’s increased military activity in the Taiwan Strait.

Lai’s Pledge for Peace and Dialogue

Despite the hostility from Beijing, Lai has pledged to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, protect Taiwan from threats, and encourage dialogue with China while upholding Taiwan’s democratic and constitutional order. Lai has even referenced Taiwan by its official name, the Republic of China, signaling his commitment to Taiwan’s sovereignty.

The DPP’s Position and Election Turnout

The DPP does not recognize the ‘1992 Consensus’, a standpoint that Beijing uses as a basis for cross-Strait engagement. This stance has resulted in a lack of engagement between the Chinese Communist Party and the outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen since 2016. The election saw the second-lowest voter turnout since the inception of direct elections, with a 71.9% participation rate. China’s preferred political partner, the Kuomintang (KMT), received about 33% of the vote, while the Taiwan People’s Party garnered just over 26%.

In response to the election, China reiterated its claim over Taiwan and dismissed the DPP’s victory, arguing that it does not represent mainstream public opinion and cannot alter the fundamental pattern of cross-Strait relations. This significant electoral outcome in Taiwan is likely to have a profound impact on future regional politics and international relations.