en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan’s DPP Secures Historic Third Term Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Taiwan’s DPP Secures Historic Third Term Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing

Amid a backdrop of heightened tensions with Beijing, Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has etched a new chapter in history by clinching a third consecutive presidential term. The party’s candidate, Lai Ching-te, secured over 40% of the votes, marking an unprecedented feat in Taiwan’s political landscape since the inception of direct presidential elections in 1996.

Defying Beijing’s Pressure

The election results have intensified the strain with Beijing, which has long viewed Taiwan as a renegade province. Beijing perceives Lai, the incumbent Vice President of Taiwan, as a pro-independence figure, further escalating the risk of a separatist threat. Despite China’s relentless assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan, Lai has pledged to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He also affirmed his commitment to safeguarding Taiwan’s democracy, emphasizing dialogue with China but within the parameters of dignity and parity.

China’s Steadfast Stance on Sovereignty and the 1992 Consensus

However, Beijing swiftly dismissed the election results, contending that the DPP does not echo the mainstream public opinion in Taiwan. China reiterated its stance that Taiwan is an integral part of China, reflecting the enduring disagreement over the so-called 1992 Consensus, a principle flatly rejected by Taiwan’s DPP. The election results, therefore, embody a clear rebuke to China’s strong-arm tactics towards Taiwan.

Implications for China-US Relations and Regional Security

This political milestone also has potential implications for China-U.S. relations and security in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in light of China’s increased military presence in the Taiwan Strait. Despite a lower voter turnout than usual, the election outcome underscores Taiwan’s unwavering commitment to its democratic processes and its stance on cross-strait relations. The United States, among other world powers, has congratulated Lai, signalling continued support for Taiwan. However, the result is a significant blow for Taiwan’s Kuomintang party, which advocates for warmer relations with Beijing and has not held the presidency since 2016.

In conclusion, Lai’s victory represents a critical turning point for Taiwan, a testament to its robust democracy and determination to safeguard its sovereignty. As the first political party to hold power in Taiwan for three successive terms, the DPP’s triumph heralds an era of potential political turbulence and complex negotiations on key policies, including budgets. As Lai takes charge, he faces the daunting task of navigating heightened tensions with Beijing, advancing his policy agenda, and maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait, thereby shaping Taiwan’s future trajectory.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
18 mins ago
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Despite warnings from Beijing, Lai Ching-te from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) clinched victory in Taiwan’s presidential election, a move that reaffirms Taiwan’s democratic stance and sets the stage for a new era of cross-strait relations. Lai’s victory, secured by a significant 40.1 percent of the votes, marks a historic third term for the
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
2 hours ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
2 hours ago
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
50 mins ago
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
1 hour ago
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
New 'Troublemaker' President Elected in Taiwan, Defying Beijing's Warnings
2 hours ago
New 'Troublemaker' President Elected in Taiwan, Defying Beijing's Warnings
Latest Headlines
World News
Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with 'Rocket on Wheels'
42 seconds
Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with 'Rocket on Wheels'
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
3 mins
From Last to Playoff Contenders: The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
3 mins
Dominance Unscathed: Trump Set to Influence Iowa Caucus Amid Legal Challenges
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
4 mins
Psychiatrist Speaks Out on Mental Health Crisis in Wake of AI CEO's Tragic Case
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
4 mins
Alex Berenguer Seals Athletic Bilbao Victory, De Bruyne Inspires Man City Triumph
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
8 mins
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
9 mins
Taiwan Elects Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te Amid U.S. Campaign Adjustments for Iowa Caucuses
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
9 mins
Trump Thanks Notorious Mobster Gravano for Endorsement of His Character
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
10 mins
John Kerry Leaves Climate Czar Post to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
51 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app