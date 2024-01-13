Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term

In an historic turn of events, Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), under the leadership of incoming president Lai Ching-te, has seized an unprecedented third consecutive presidential term in Taiwan’s eighth presidential election. Lai, presently serving as Taiwan’s vice president, claimed over 40% of the popular vote, marking a first for a party to win three successive terms since the inception of direct presidential elections in 1996.

Beijing’s Response and Potential Implications

Beijing, which has previously designated Lai as a staunch advocate for Taiwan independence and a ‘dangerous separatist,’ is unlikely to welcome the election outcome. The results could potentially influence the already strained China-U.S. relations and the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in light of China’s increased military activity in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Lai’s Pledge and Beijing’s Refusal

Lai has committed to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and to engage China on principles of dignity and parity. This is in spite of Beijing’s refusal to engage with outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen since 2016 due to discord over the ‘1992 Consensus’ on one China.

Other Election Results and Domestic Challenges

The Kuomintang (KMT), Beijing’s preferred political ally, secured approximately 33% of the vote, while the Taiwan People’s Party received just over 26%. The legislative election results remain less clear, and the new administration faces domestic challenges, including economic issues such as stagnant wages and rising living costs, exacerbated by inflation.

Voter turnout was at 71.9%, the second lowest since Taiwan began direct presidential elections. China continues to assert sovereignty over Taiwan, considering its reunification with the mainland an ‘historical inevitability,’ a claim that has resulted in friction with the United States, which has vowed to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. This pledge was reiterated by President Joe Biden, and the visit by former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in 2022 further strained China-U.S. communications.