Politics

Taiwan’s Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
As Taiwan gears up for its presidential elections on January 13, a special program aired on FRANCE 24 delves into the rich cultural diversity that shapes the nation’s artists. In the face of the upcoming political event, the second part of this series highlights Taiwan’s globally recognized status as the world’s tenth most potent democracy and the way it influences the current generation of artists.

Taiwan’s Vibrant Queer Scene

Drilling down into the vibrant queer scene of Taipei, the program brings to light the journey of Rose Mary, a drag queen who has been entertaining audiences for five years. Taiwan’s monumental achievement in 2019, as the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage, mirrors a broader culture of acceptance. This culture positions Taiwan as a sanctuary for LGBT artists, offering them a platform to express their creativity freely.

Gender Equality Advancements

Shifting its focus, the program then reviews the advancements in gender equality in Taiwan. The election of Tsai Ing-wen as Taiwan’s first female president in 2016 and the representation of women in parliament, which exceeds 40 percent, are notable milestones. However, it was only in 2023, spurred by the Netflix series ‘Wave Makers,’ addressing sexual harassment within the political arena, that Taiwan’s MeToo movement emerged. Co-writer Chien Li-ying suggests that the series ignited a dialogue on issues typically eclipsed by the dominant discourse on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Indigenous Influence and Artists’ Contributions

The program also introduces metal singer and MP Freddy Lim and Indigenous singer Abao, who, along with other artists, contribute to the formation of Taiwan’s cultural identity. Indigenous heritage plays a significant role, with approximately 2 percent of the population belonging to one of Taiwan’s 16 recognized native tribes. President Tsai Ing-wen, who also has native ancestry, issued an apology in 2016 to the Indigenous people for historical colonial oppression. The Pasiwali festival, established in 2018, showcases the Indigenous influence on Taiwan’s music scene, with Abao’s Paiwan language album ‘Kinakaian’ winning the prestigious Golden Melody Awards’ top prize.

As Taiwan stands on the threshold of its presidential elections, it is clear that the diverse cultural influences, the progressive values, and the historical journey of this nation continue to shape its artists and their works. The future of this vibrant democracy undoubtedly holds more milestones and achievements that will further inspire its people and their creative expressions.

Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

