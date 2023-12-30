Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges

As the 2024 presidential election in Taiwan looms, a palpable shift in the political landscape is taking place. Vice President William Lai, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate, has witnessed a marked dip in his lead. Recent polls indicate a decline of over 10% and, alarmingly, some even suggest a lead of less than 2%. Known for his staunch pro-independence stance, Lai’s position stands in contrast to the more moderate approach of the current President, Tsai Ing-wen.

Presidential Promises and Public Discontent

Despite his pro-independence reputation, Lai has pledged to maintain the status quo, avoiding any pursuit of formal independence to prevent provoking China. Under Tsai’s leadership, Taiwan has solidified ties with the US and other Western nations, but relations with China have soured, with no high-level official exchanges since 2016. However, China has ramped up military exercises near Taiwan, particularly after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit last year. As a countermeasure, Taiwan plans to extend conscription for males to one year starting in 2024.

Domestically, Taiwan grapples with economic challenges as housing prices skyrocket and salaries stagnate, fuelling public dissatisfaction. A recent rally against high home prices and judicial reform saw the participation of over 15,000 people, underscoring the growing unrest among citizens.

Opposition Candidates and Their Stances

The Kuomintang candidate, Hou Yu-ih, advocates for peaceful relations with Beijing and opposes Taiwan’s independence. Similarly, the third candidate in the fray, Ko Wen-je, emphasizes the need for self-reliance and peace between Taiwan and China. Although these candidates differ in their approach towards Beijing, their common goal is to ensure a stable and peaceful future for Taiwan.

Global Implications and Anticipated Outcomes

The election’s outcome remains uncertain, with the stakes for Taiwan’s future particularly high, given the ongoing tensions with China. The Taiwan issue remains a significant flashpoint in U.S.-China relations, and the election outcome will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the geopolitical landscape. As the countdown to the election day continues, it is clear that the 2024 presidential election in Taiwan is more than a political contest—it’s a reflection of the complex web of relations Taiwan shares with global powers and its own public sentiment.