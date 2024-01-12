Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes

On January 13, 2024, Taiwan’s presidential election will unfold against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions. The outcome of this election stands to significantly shape Taiwan’s future relations with China and the U.S. Amid escalating tensions between Taiwan and Beijing, China’s intensified assertions of sovereignty over the self-governing island and its military exercises in the Taiwan Strait are casting long shadows over the election.

Presidential Candidates and Their Pledges

The current President, Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), known for her pro-independence stance, is stepping down after two terms. The leading candidate to succeed her is Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, from the DPP. Enjoying an average polling support of 36%, Lai promises to maintain the status quo of not declaring independence while rejecting China’s sovereignty claims. His strategy includes reopening dialogue with China and committing to enhancing Taiwan’s military defenses.

However, Lai’s main competitor, Hou Yu-ih from the Kuomintang (KMT), a more conservative and Beijing-friendly party, is close on his heels with around 30% support in polls. Hou opposes Taiwan independence but rejects Beijing’s ‘one country, two systems’ model. His approach advocates for initiating low-level dialogues with China.

The Third Candidate

The wild card in the race is former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je, representing the Taiwan People’s Party. Positioning itself as an alternative to the traditional political forces, this party presents a middle ground on cross-strait relations.

Geopolitical Implications

This election is viewed as a barometer of Taiwan’s stance on its sovereignty and its approach to relations with China. The outcome will inevitably ripple through regional stability and international geopolitics, with potential impacts on both the U.S. and China. Amid growing concerns about China’s increasing military threats and potential interference, Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election becomes a litmus test of the island’s resolve to maintain the status quo or change its trajectory.