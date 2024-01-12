en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes

On January 13, 2024, Taiwan’s presidential election will unfold against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions. The outcome of this election stands to significantly shape Taiwan’s future relations with China and the U.S. Amid escalating tensions between Taiwan and Beijing, China’s intensified assertions of sovereignty over the self-governing island and its military exercises in the Taiwan Strait are casting long shadows over the election.

Presidential Candidates and Their Pledges

The current President, Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), known for her pro-independence stance, is stepping down after two terms. The leading candidate to succeed her is Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, from the DPP. Enjoying an average polling support of 36%, Lai promises to maintain the status quo of not declaring independence while rejecting China’s sovereignty claims. His strategy includes reopening dialogue with China and committing to enhancing Taiwan’s military defenses.

However, Lai’s main competitor, Hou Yu-ih from the Kuomintang (KMT), a more conservative and Beijing-friendly party, is close on his heels with around 30% support in polls. Hou opposes Taiwan independence but rejects Beijing’s ‘one country, two systems’ model. His approach advocates for initiating low-level dialogues with China.

The Third Candidate

The wild card in the race is former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je, representing the Taiwan People’s Party. Positioning itself as an alternative to the traditional political forces, this party presents a middle ground on cross-strait relations.

Geopolitical Implications

This election is viewed as a barometer of Taiwan’s stance on its sovereignty and its approach to relations with China. The outcome will inevitably ripple through regional stability and international geopolitics, with potential impacts on both the U.S. and China. Amid growing concerns about China’s increasing military threats and potential interference, Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election becomes a litmus test of the island’s resolve to maintain the status quo or change its trajectory.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
10 mins ago
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
The foreign ministers of China and Canada have taken the first steps toward mending their countries’ strained relations. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, have expressed an openness to engage in dialogue and discussions. This initiative emerges against a backdrop of heightened tensions throughout 2023, fueled by Canada’s allegations of
China and Canada Open to Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
Hopes for Peace Amid Tensions: An Eye on Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election
59 mins ago
Hopes for Peace Amid Tensions: An Eye on Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election
China and US Renew Pact to Protect Cultural Heritage, Combat Illegal Relic Trade
1 hour ago
China and US Renew Pact to Protect Cultural Heritage, Combat Illegal Relic Trade
China Ascends as World's Largest Car Exporter: Analyzing Global Auto Industry Implications
22 mins ago
China Ascends as World's Largest Car Exporter: Analyzing Global Auto Industry Implications
Captivating Global Moments: A Week in Unusual Images
35 mins ago
Captivating Global Moments: A Week in Unusual Images
China Expands Modernization Support to the Global South in 2024
53 mins ago
China Expands Modernization Support to the Global South in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
2 mins
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
4 mins
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
5 mins
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
6 mins
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
7 mins
The End of an Era: Facing the Challenge of Replacing Football Legends Belichick and Saban
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
8 mins
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
8 mins
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
9 mins
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
California's Abortion Clinics: Statewide Support vs Local Resistance
9 mins
California's Abortion Clinics: Statewide Support vs Local Resistance
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app