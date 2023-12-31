Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes

As the clock ticks towards Taiwan’s 2024 presidential election, the political panorama presents an intriguing spectacle. The main candidates span from a pro-independence advocate to another more open to relations with mainland China, with the future of Taiwan and its relations with China hanging in the balance. Uncertainty clouds the race, underscoring the potential consequences of this pivotal election.

William Lai: A Pro-Independence Advocate Grappling with Falling Poll Numbers

The current vice president and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, William Lai, has seen a significant slide in his lead in the polls. Lai, known for his staunch pro-independence stance, has tried to assuage concerns stating he would not alter the status quo or seek formal independence, which could incite China. Nonetheless, Taiwan’s relationship with China has deteriorated under President Tsai Ing-wen, marked by the absence of high-level communication and increased PLA military activity near the island.

Domestic Challenges: Housing and Salaries

On the domestic front, Taiwan grapples with issues such as high housing prices and relatively low salaries, factors contributing to public discontent. These struggles present a significant challenge for the incoming president who will need to balance domestic issues with the ever-present China question.

The Geopolitical Landscape

The DPP has fortified ties with the US and other Western nations, a move that has been met with amplified military exercises by China near Taiwan, particularly after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit. Furthermore, Taiwan is set to extend conscription for males to one year, a clear response to the escalating tensions.

Indeed, with the political landscape in flux and the stakes higher than ever, the 2024 presidential election in Taiwan promises to be a defining moment for the island nation and its relations with mainland China.