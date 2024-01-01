en English
Elections

Taiwan’s 2024 Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Rising Tensions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Taiwan’s 2024 Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Rising Tensions

As the curtain falls on 2023, Taiwan’s political stage is abuzz with energy, gearing up for the upcoming presidential and legislative elections on January 13, 2024. The contest for power unfolds in a complex landscape, as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Kuomintang (KMT), New Power Party, and Taiwan People’s Party vie for the favor of the electorate.

Parties on the Campaign Trail

The New Power Party, holding three at-large legislative seats, is in full campaign swing. Its chairwoman, Claire Wang, leads a motorcade through the Greater Taipei area, aiming to garner voter support for the allocation of 34 at-large legislative seats in the 113-seat Legislature.

The DPP, with presidential candidate Lai Ching-te at the helm, is making its presence known at religious venues and organizing 20 mass rallies across Taiwan. Lai plans a northbound motorcade starting January 8, while his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim will head south from Taipei.

The Taiwan People’s Party is not lagging, mobilizing over 1,000 supporters for campaigning along Provincial Highway No. 1 and gearing up for a final rally in Taipei.

The KMT, buoyed by an endorsement from People First Party’s James Soong, is planning mass rallies in major municipalities, with key party figures like Eric Chu and former President Ma Ying-jeou participating. The KMT’s final pre-election rally is set to take place in New Taipei City, where its presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih serves as mayor.

External Tensions and Internal Resilience

These elections come at a time of heightened tension with China. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his New Year’s address, stated that China would ‘surely be reunified’ with Taiwan, framing the upcoming elections as a choice between war and peace. Despite this pressure, presidential front-runner William Lai staunchly defended Taiwan’s democratic self-rule, expressing openness to dialogue with Beijing on terms of equality and dignity.

Taiwan’s government is also considering joining the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move aimed at deterring a Chinese attack or invasion. This could also boost Taiwan’s global participation and universalize the international legal system.

The High Stakes of the 2024 Elections

Taiwan’s upcoming election is not just a domestic affair. It carries implications for the global political stage, especially for US-China relations. The election also resonates with the Taiwanese public’s growing wariness of Beijing, and the country’s commitment to democracy is being tested.

With the world watching, Taiwan’s political future hangs in the balance. The elections will not only determine the governance of 23.5 million people but will also signal the direction of Taiwan’s relationship with China and the broader international community.

Elections Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

