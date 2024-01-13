en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China’s Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China’s Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term

In a defining moment for Taiwan’s democracy, voters have granted the ruling party a historic third consecutive presidential term, marking a resounding rejection of China’s unification efforts. Voters chose to maintain the de facto independence status quo over the prospect of unification with mainland China. The election results underscore the resolve of Taiwan’s citizens to assert their sovereignty in the face of increasing diplomatic and military pressure from China.

Election Outcomes Signal Taiwanese Resolve

William Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party emerged victorious in the presidential election, with the opposing candidate, Hou Yu-ih, conceding defeat. Lai’s party, which champions Taiwan’s separate identity and rebuffs China’s territorial claims, secured 40.2% of the vote, outpacing Hou’s 33.4%. Despite China’s denouncement of Lai as a ‘dangerous separatist’, he remained committed to preserving peace and resisting external influence.

Challenges for the Democratic Progressive Party

Though victorious in the presidential election, the Democratic Progressive Party lost its parliamentary majority, posing challenges for future legislative efforts. Lai acknowledged this setback and expressed a willingness to incorporate talent from opposing parties. The Democratic Progressive Party secured 51 seats in parliament, while the KMT clinched 52, and the TPP bagged eight. The election saw approximately 72% of eligible voters casting their ballots.

Implications for Cross-Strait Relations

Lai’s victory is likely to escalate tensions with China, which vehemently opposes the Democratic Progressive Party’s promotion of a sovereign Taiwan separate from China. The election, which took place amid growing geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, witnessed an unprecedented level of Chinese military activity in the Taiwan Strait. Despite the increasing pressure, the Taiwanese electorate chose to maintain the status quo and prioritize safeguarding Taiwan from threats and intimidation from China.

As the dust settles from this pivotal election, the international community watches closely. The decisions made by Taiwanese voters have significant implications for cross-strait relations and broader geopolitical dynamics in the region. More than an election, this is a reaffirmation of Taiwan’s commitment to democratic values and a clear repudiation of the Chinese Communist Party’s ‘One Country, Two Systems’ framework.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
7 mins ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sets Course for Relations with China
In the wake of the Taiwan presidential elections, the ruling party’s candidate, Lai Ching-te, emerged victorious, a development that has set the course for the island’s relations with China over the next four years. China has expressed strong opposition to Lai’s election as the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) leader and incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen remain
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Sets Course for Relations with China
Oliva Cigars Unveils the 'Year of the Dragon' Edition to Mark Chinese New Year
46 mins ago
Oliva Cigars Unveils the 'Year of the Dragon' Edition to Mark Chinese New Year
China Reasserts Commitment to One-China Principle Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
50 mins ago
China Reasserts Commitment to One-China Principle Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
China's Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw
15 mins ago
China's Asian Cup Kickoff Marred by Corruption Scandal and Disappointing Draw
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI
15 mins ago
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
44 mins ago
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
Latest Headlines
World News
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
50 seconds
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
1 min
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
Kieran O'Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland's Senior Team
2 mins
Kieran O'Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland's Senior Team
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond
2 mins
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond
Joel Farabee's Overtime Heroics Lead Philadelphia Flyers to Victory Against Minnesota Wild
2 mins
Joel Farabee's Overtime Heroics Lead Philadelphia Flyers to Victory Against Minnesota Wild
Sania Mirza's Triumphant Return: A Testament to Resilience and WTA's Support
2 mins
Sania Mirza's Triumphant Return: A Testament to Resilience and WTA's Support
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership
2 mins
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership
Kampala's Transformation: KCCA's Sweeping Development Initiatives
3 mins
Kampala's Transformation: KCCA's Sweeping Development Initiatives
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
3 mins
Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Ram Temple Inauguration Invite, Stirring Political Controversy
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app