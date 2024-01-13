en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China

In a remarkable shift from his habitual craft, a Taiwanese sofa-maker, Wu Jheng Cong, has traded his upholstery tools for weapons, preparing for what he perceives as an impending Chinese invasion. This narrative, captured in AJCloseUp’s ‘Defending Taiwan’ documentary by Betty Wang, illustrates a growing sense of unease rippling through Taiwan’s populace about a possible military incursion from China.

Girding for Battle Amid Escalating Tensions

Wu Jheng Cong, like an increasing number of his compatriots, is fortifying himself for a potential conflict. His routine now includes stocking up on food, participating in weapons training, and attending civil defence group gatherings. His actions underscore a heightened sense of urgency and readiness among certain segments of the Taiwanese citizenry, reflecting the escalating tensions between China and Taiwan.

Citizen Mobilization and Taiwan’s Defense Posture

Over half a million Taiwanese citizens have voluntarily enlisted in civil defence training, a telling indicator of the island’s overall defence posture. Wu, who views group participation as a protective shield for his family in the face of emergency, is singularly committed to preparing for the potential war. His story, while personal, speaks to a broader societal trend and has vital implications for Taiwan’s defensive stance.

Historical Tensions and Current Political Climate

The documentary likely delves into the historical context of the cross-strait tensions, the current political climate, and Taiwan’s state of readiness against a potential conflict. The personal stories of citizens like Wu, their motivations for arming themselves, and the broader implications of their actions provide a human-interest angle to this geopolitical narrative.

0
China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
36 mins ago
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
China has dismissed the results of Taiwan’s recent presidential elections, asserting that the victory of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate, Lai Ching-te, does not mirror the mainstream public sentiment in Taiwan. Despite Lai securing over 40% of the popular vote, Beijing maintains that this does not change the fundamental dynamics of cross-Strait relations or
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
A Rules-Based Economy: China's Path Out of the Middle-Income Trap
2 hours ago
A Rules-Based Economy: China's Path Out of the Middle-Income Trap
China Dismisses Taiwan Presidential Election Outcome: Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region
2 hours ago
China Dismisses Taiwan Presidential Election Outcome: Implications for the Indo-Pacific Region
New 'Troublemaker' President Elected in Taiwan, Defying Beijing's Warnings
44 mins ago
New 'Troublemaker' President Elected in Taiwan, Defying Beijing's Warnings
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
49 mins ago
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Defies China's Warnings with Presidential Win
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
2 hours ago
China-Made Footballs Make Historic Debut at Asian Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 min
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
3 mins
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
3 mins
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
4 mins
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
5 mins
Greg Rutherford Trades Strictly for Skates in Dancing On Ice
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
5 mins
DSG Triumphs Over Sunrisers: A Display of Cricketing Prowess
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
6 mins
Carolyn Batteas: The 75-year-old Great-Grandmother Tearing Up the Racetrack
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
6 mins
GOP Presidential Candidates Reveal Diverging Views on Cannabis Legalization
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 min
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app