China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year’s Speech

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:57 pm EST
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year’s Speech

In her New Year’s speech, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen issued a heartfelt call for peace and cooperation to Beijing, urging for the preservation of tranquillity in the Asia-Pacific region. The appeal arrives amidst escalating tensions as Taiwan edges closer to a crucial election, where the relationship with China emerges as the pivotal issue.

Neither Provocation Nor Submission

Throughout her address, Tsai underscored Taiwan’s commitment to a strategy of neither provocation nor submission. She detailed an approach designed to earn international trust and fortify alliances with democratic nations. By strengthening these bonds, Tsai conveyed Taiwan’s intention to engage with both the global stage and China with assurance and tranquillity. The Taiwanese President voiced her aspirations for Taipei and Beijing to pursue a ‘long-term peaceful coexistence’.

A Plea for Constructive Dialogue

In a bold move, Tsai expressed a desire for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to recommence positive and productive dialogue. She believes that this step is critical for the stability and prosperity of the region. Her plea for peace underlines the delicate equilibrium Taiwan seeks to uphold in its international relations, especially with its influential neighbour, China.

Democracy, Dignity, and Defence

Tsai stressed that the connection with China must hinge on the will of the people, insisting that peace must be founded on ‘dignity’. She highlighted the importance of democracy in determining relations with China and called for respect of the outcome of Taiwan’s election. Acknowledging China’s attempts to meddle in the election through misinformation, military pressure, and trade measures, Tsai urged Taiwanese companies to diversify globally. She has prioritized bolstering and modernizing Taiwan’s defences, including promoting an indigenous submarine program. This campaign for peace comes amidst tensions between Taiwan and China, with China asserting its sovereignty claims over Taiwan and cautioning European countries to refrain from supporting Taiwanese separatist activities.

China Politics Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

