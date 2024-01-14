en English
China

Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Following the recent Taiwanese elections, the world watched as President-elect Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emerged victorious, an outcome that has stirred a predictable set of international responses. The United States, a long-standing ally of Taiwan, dispatched a delegation to Taipei, while China, the island’s sternest critic, expressed its displeasure at Lai’s failure to secure an absolute majority.

US and China: A Tale of Two Responses

The U.S., despite President Biden’s previous comments that seemed to undermine the policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’, reiterated that it does not support Taiwanese independence. This stance, while seen as a bid to maintain stability in the region, was perceived as a subtle endorsement of Lai’s administration. Meanwhile, Beijing, ever bent on reining Taiwan into its fold, expressed its disdain for Lai’s victory. Chinese leadership is expected to exert pressure on the new president, who has, in recent years, toned down his pro-independence rhetoric.

Australia’s Stance and Internal Divisions

Australia, a significant player in the region with a vested interest in maintaining the status quo, is expected to echo similar sentiments. However, signs of differing views within its Labor cabinet are apparent, most notably from Defence Minister Richard Marles, who suggested Australia cannot be passive about Taiwan.

Taiwan Elections in the Global Context

The Taiwanese elections are viewed against the backdrop of global events such as Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the Middle East crisis. These events add to the geopolitical fragility and fuel the narrative of a ‘new cold war’. Taiwan, with its consistent high voter turnout and democratic values, stands as a model for Asian democratisation but is faced with the stark reality that its future largely depends on the actions of Beijing and Washington.

While dialogue between the U.S. and China continues, with both sides expressing an interest in a functional bilateral relationship, domestic concerns in Taiwan, such as social welfare and an ageing population, raise questions about the island’s ability to fund a robust military defense. As Taiwan navigates this delicate situation, the world watches on, keenly aware of the far-reaching implications any shift in the balance might bring.

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

