Food

Taiwanese Cuisine: A Delicious Assertion of National Identity

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
Taiwanese Cuisine: A Delicious Assertion of National Identity

In the bustling kitchen of Ivy Chen, a seasoned cooking instructor in Taiwan, the aroma of simmering broth and sizzling garlic fills the air. For over two decades, Chen has been a tireless advocate for Taiwanese cuisine, an integral part of the island’s unique cultural tapestry. Her latest cookbook, “Made in Taiwan,” is a testament to the independent spirit of Taiwanese culinary traditions, featuring iconic dishes such as pork-belly buns and stinky tofu.

The Culinary Embodiment of Taiwan’s Identity

Chen’s culinary endeavors are more than just an indulgence in gastronomy; they symbolize a broader sentiment that resonates across Taiwan. This sentiment is the assertion of a distinct Taiwanese identity, separate from mainland China. It finds expression not only in the island’s culinary landscape but also in its democratic values and political fabric. As Taiwan grapples with persistent political tensions with China, which regards the island as a part of its territory, the notion of Taiwanese identity gains prominence.

Identity and Democracy: A Powerful Brew

This burgeoning feeling of a distinct Taiwanese identity has its roots in the island’s political evolution. Since transitioning from autocracy to democracy in the 1990s, there has been a marked decline in the number of people identifying as Chinese. The upcoming presidential elections further underline the importance of this issue, as the future of Taiwan’s relationship with Beijing is a critical factor for voters.

A Resurgence of Taiwanese Cuisine

Historically, under the nationalist government, Taiwanese cuisine was relegated to a secondary status, overshadowed by the promotion of mainland Chinese food and the Mandarin Chinese language. The lifting of martial law and the subsequent democratic shift brought with it a newfound appreciation for local languages and cuisines. Taiwanese food, once considered inferior, began to receive recognition and respect. Today, the island nation is celebrated globally for its democracy, free speech, and media freedom. It stands as one of the few places in Asia to have legalized same-sex marriage, further underlining its progressive values.

Notable Taiwanese figures like comedian Kylie Wang, host of a popular news podcast, also embody this potent Taiwanese identity. Wang distinguishes between the Chinese Communist Party’s leadership and ordinary Chinese people, emphasizing that the threat posed by China is a serious issue, not a topic of humor. The consensus among the Taiwanese people is clear: in their hearts, minds, and kitchens, they stand proudly Taiwanese.

Food Politics Taiwan
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

