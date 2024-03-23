Taiwan Vision Zero Alliance Protests Against Easing Traffic Penalties

Taipei, March 23 (CNA) - In a spirited response to proposed legislative changes, the Taiwan Vision Zero Alliance, alongside its supporters, rallied around the Legislative Yuan this Saturday. Their aim? To vehemently oppose the Cabinet's recent proposal to amend Taiwan's Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, a move which threatens to dilute the severity of penalties for certain traffic violations and remove others from the list entirely.

Why the Outcry?

The proposed amendments, initially greenlit by the Cabinet on March 7 and currently under legislative review, suggest a significant shift in how traffic violations are managed. Specifically, they would see the removal of the public's ability to report 10 of what are considered 'minor' traffic violations, previously part of a broader list of 59. Furthermore, the amendments propose to soften the penalties associated with these infractions, a move the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) justifies by pointing to the excessive burden placed on police due to a surge in traffic violation reports. This has sparked outrage among members of the Taiwan Vision Zero Alliance, who argue that the changes undermine respect for traffic education and perpetuate injustice from authorities. In a statement released on March 7, the alliance condemned the proposed amendments, setting the stage for Saturday's march.

A Call to Action

The march drew approximately 200 participants, including alliance members, lawmakers, and concerned citizens. Together, they voiced five key demands, chief among them being the Legislature's outright rejection of the proposed amendments. The protestors also advocated for the establishment of public forums to better gauge public opinion on the matter. Additionally, the alliance highlighted the need for improvements to road infrastructure, the establishment of driver reeducation programs, and reforms to traffic law enforcement, suggesting a holistic approach to tackling Taiwan's road safety issues.

The Larger Implications

This protest and the issues it raises touch on broader concerns about road safety and governance in Taiwan. By challenging the proposed legislative amendments, the Taiwan Vision Zero Alliance not only seeks to maintain the current level of accountability for traffic violations but also to instigate a larger conversation about respect for traffic laws, road user education, and the need for equitable enforcement. Their actions reflect a deep-seated belief that easing penalties for the sake of reducing police workload is a step backward in the quest for safer roads and more responsible driving behaviors.

As this debate unfolds, it's clear that the outcome will have lasting implications not just for the nature of traffic penalty enforcement in Taiwan, but also for the broader principles of public safety, governance, and civic engagement. The march around the Legislative Yuan is but one chapter in a continuing narrative about how societies balance the scales of justice, safety, and administrative convenience.