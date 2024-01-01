en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Taiwan Ushers in New Year with Grand Flag-Raising Ceremony

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Taiwan Ushers in New Year with Grand Flag-Raising Ceremony

As dawn broke on the first day of 2024, the heart of Taipei was pulsating with anticipation. Thousands of Taiwanese citizens, their spirits undeterred by the early hour, had gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard, eyes fixed on the Presidential Office. They were there to witness the annual New Year’s Day flag-raising ceremony, a significant event that symbolizes the unity and pride of the nation as it steps into a new year.

A Confluence of High-Level Officials

Gracing the ceremony were the island nation’s top officials including President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Lai Ching-te, and Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung. Also in attendance were the Premier Chen Chien-jen, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, further cementing the event’s importance in the national calendar.

(Read Also: China’s Xi Asserts Inevitable Reunification with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions)

A Cultural Spectacle to Remember

The ceremony, which kicked off at 5 a.m., was more than just a formal event. It was a grand cultural spectacle that showcased the vibrant and diverse Taiwanese culture. Local high school marching bands performed, their music reverberating through the morning air. The Musou Band, known for their fusion of traditional Taiwanese instruments and modern music, captivated the audience. Street dancers from the Formosa Crew added dynamism to the proceedings while the Chio-Tian Folk Drums and Art Troupe brought a traditional flavor to the event.

(Read Also: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year’s Address)

The Highlight: A Symbol of Unity and Pride

The highlight of the ceremony was the hoisting of a massive 11-meter-long national flag by 200 Scouts. The flag, fluttering against the morning sky, was a powerful symbol of the nation’s unity and pride. This act not only marked the beginning of the New Year but also affirmed Taiwan’s resilient spirit and collective identity.

Read More

0
Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest

By Muhammad Jawad

Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention

By Safak Costu

Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate

By Geeta Pillai

Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sar ...
@Elections · 23 mins
Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sar ...
heart comment 0
PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA’s Dominance in European Elections

By Safak Costu

PASOK's Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA's Dominance in European Elections
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
British Royal Family’s Engagements Drop 13% Amidst King Charles’s Coronation

By BNN Correspondents

British Royal Family's Engagements Drop 13% Amidst King Charles's Coronation
Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition

By Geeta Pillai

Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition
Latest Headlines
World News
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
9 mins
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
9 mins
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
9 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
11 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
12 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
20 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
20 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
20 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
21 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
25 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
28 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
48 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
51 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
54 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app