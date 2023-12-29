en English
Politics

Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Policy Changes

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:39 am EST
Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Policy Changes

In a sweeping set of policy changes to usher in the New Year, Taiwan is setting the stage for significant transformations across multiple spheres of life.

From the reinstatement of compulsory military service to wage increases and pedestrian safety programs, the island nation is poised to enter 2024 on a note of proactive governance.

Taiwan’s New Wage Structure

At the heart of Taiwan’s labor reform is an increase in the minimum monthly and hourly wage. Starting January 1, the monthly wage will rise from NT$26,400 to NT$27,470, and the hourly wage from NT$176 to NT$183.

This change is set to impact approximately 1.79 million salaried employees and 600,000 hourly workers. However, live-in migrant caregivers and domestic helpers are exempt from these increases, as they fall outside the purview of the Labor Standards Act.

Mahnoor Jehangir

