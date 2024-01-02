en English
China

Taiwan Urged to Support ‘Peaceful Reunification’ with China

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
On January 2, Song Tao, the head of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, urged the people of Taiwan to support the process of “peaceful reunification” with China. This message arrives as Taiwan prepares for its presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13. A sentiment that echoes the remarks of President Xi Jinping in his New Year’s Eve address, underscoring the perceived inevitability of China’s reunification with Taiwan.

Reunification: A Shared Desire or Imposed Mission?

According to Song, this reunification is not just a political agenda but a collective mission shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. He called for advancing cross-strait relations towards peaceful development. However, the Taiwanese government has staunchly rejected China’s sovereignty claims. Both the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Kuomintang party assert that the future of Taiwan should be decided by its people, not imposed by external powers.

‘One Country, Two Systems’: A Rejected Offer

China has proposed a ‘one country, two systems’ model of autonomy for Taiwan, a model that has found no takers among the major Taiwanese parties. With increasing military pressure around Taiwan, the end of some tariff concessions, and threats of further economic actions, China’s stance against Taiwan’s formal independence and its caution against external interference have become more pronounced as the elections approach.

The Absence of Electoral Recognition

Interestingly, the Taiwan Affairs Office report made no mention of the impending election. This is an office that has previously framed the election as a choice between war and peace. The absence of electoral recognition by China pairs with its increased pressure tactics, creating a tension-ridden atmosphere ahead of the elections. Whether these actions will impact the electoral outcome or further fuel the Taiwanese resolve for autonomy remains to be seen.

China Politics
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

