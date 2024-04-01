Taiwan Stalls on Voting Age Reform Amid Switzerland's Progressive Debate

Efforts to lower Taiwan's voting age from 20 to 18 have faced nearly two decades of stagnation, highlighting a stark contrast with Switzerland's forward-thinking debate on allowing 16-year-olds to vote. This comparison sheds light on the broader implications of voting age reforms and their impact on democratic participation and representation.

Taiwan's Continued Disenfranchisement

Despite global trends and over 100 countries allowing 18-year-olds to vote, Taiwan remains an outlier, with its voting age firmly set at 20. This ongoing disenfranchisement of 18- and 19-year-olds stands in sharp contrast to the democratic advancements seen in other nations. Switzerland, for instance, has sparked discussions at both local and national levels about lowering the voting age to 16, albeit with mixed results. The Swiss parliament recently rejected such a proposal, but the canton of Glarus serves as a notable success story, having allowed 16-year-olds to vote in cantonal and municipal elections for nearly 17 years.

Switzerland's Experiment with Youth Voting

The case of Glarus in Switzerland illustrates a successful integration of younger voters into the democratic process through the unique "landsgemeinde" system, an ancient form of Swiss democracy. This progressive decision has not only stood the test of time but also sparked debates on the potential benefits of including younger populations in political decision-making. Despite setbacks at the national level, the enthusiasm for engaging youth in politics remains strong among some Swiss politicians and educators, who see it as vital for the development of democracy and for ensuring that young people feel included and represented.

Lessons for Taiwan and Beyond

The contrasting approaches of Taiwan and Switzerland to voting age reforms raise important questions about the best ways to engage young people in the democratic process. While Taiwan struggles to lower the voting age to 18, Switzerland's debates and partial successes offer valuable insights. The inclusion of younger voters could enrich democratic discourse, increase voter turnout, and ensure that political decisions reflect the diverse perspectives of all age groups. As countries around the world grapple with these issues, the experiences of Taiwan and Switzerland provide a compelling case study on the challenges and opportunities of democratic reform.